Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

04 December 2025

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 11.7.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 30 November 2025, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security% of gross assets

MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS

0.013%

SHERBORNE INVT(GUERNSEY)

0.308%

WORSLEY INVESTORS

0.046%

NEWRIVER REIT

0.431%

DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE

0.086%

EMPIRIC STUDENT PROP

0.421%

DERWENT LONDON

1.104%

TRITAX BIG BOX REIT

0.386%

Contact for queries:

Name: Smita Amin

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 836347


