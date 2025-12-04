

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study has found that drinking orange juice regularly can change how thousands of genes in our immune cells work. Many of these genes are linked to controlling blood pressure, lowering inflammation and managing blood sugar, all of which are very important for long-term heart health.



David C. Gaze, a Senior Lecturer in Chemical Pathology at the University of Westminster, explained how orange juice affects the body based on earlier research.



During the latest experiment, adults drank 500 ml of pure pasteurized orange juice every day for two months. After 60 days, genes related to inflammation including NAMPT, IL6, IL1B and NLRP3, became less active. These genes normally switch on when the body is under stress. Another gene, SGK1, which affects how the kidneys hold on to sodium, also became less active. This matches previous research showing that drinking orange juice regularly can help lower blood pressure in young adults.



Researchers say these small gene-level changes help relax blood vessels, reduce inflammation and protect heart health. They explained that orange juice contains hesperidin, a natural flavonoid known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which influences processes connected to high blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar metabolism.



Notably, the impact depends on body type as well. In overweight people, genes linked to fat metabolism were affected more. In leaner people, genes related to inflammation showed bigger changes.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News