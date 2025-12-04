Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa: Celebrate the Holidays Seaside at Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa

A Seaside Celebration, Perfect for those local to South Florida and those traveling in.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / This holiday season, trade snowflakes for sea breezes and celebrate in coastal style at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa. Nestled on 16 acres of pristine beachfront, the resort invites guests to experience a festive escape filled with tropical cheer, family-friendly activities, and unforgettable seaside memories.

Deck the Room: A Coastal Holiday Experience

Surprise your loved ones, or treat yourself with a Coastal Holiday Experience that brings festive cheer right into your guest room.

From Christmas through New Year's, the resort transforms into a holiday haven with twinkling lights, festive décor, and a lineup of joyful experiences for guests of all ages. Highlights include:

Hanukkah - First Evening - Join us on the first evening of Hanukkah and enjoy crafts and Hanukkah traditions with the chance for you to light your personal menorah during the celebration if you wish to bring.

In-Room Gingerbread Decorating Kits - Families can create sweet memories with freshly baked gingerbread pieces, colorful candies, and icing, all from the comfort of their room.

Coastal Holiday Experience - Add sparkle to your stay with a beautifully decorated guest room featuring an artificial Christmas tree and twinkling lights.

Elf Tuck-In Service - Children will delight in a magical bedtime experience with cookies, milk, a festive story, and a cuddly holiday plush friend.

Mrs. Claus Cookie Decorating & Story Time - A whimsical afternoon of sugar cookie decorating and North Pole tales, complete with an "Official Elf Cookie Maker" certificate and picture with Mrs. Claus.

Breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus - Enjoy story time, photos, and a reindeer food bar in a festive dining setting.

Holiday Cabana Nights - Celebrate poolside with lit Christmas tree additions, illuminated necklaces for kids, after-hours beverage service, and holiday lights.

Christmas Buffet at Riva Restaurant - Savor seasonal dishes and live carving stations curated by Chef Robert Sheldon, with sweeping ocean views as your backdrop.

New Year's Eve Celebrations - Choose between a family-friendly buffet at Riva or a refined five-course dining experience at 3030 Ocean to ring in 2026 with elegance and flavor.

Seasonal Spa Treatments - Escape the holiday rush with rejuvenating treatments designed to restore balance and radiance by the sea.

Special Holiday Offers

Make the most of your stay with the resort's Staycation Package, featuring:

Up to 25% off rates for stays of 3+ nights

A $30 daily resort credit

50% off self-parking

Book your holiday stay today and experience the magic of winter by the water at harborbeach.ipoolside.com.

Set on 16 acres and a quarter mile stretch of private beach in Florida, Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa offers seven on-site food and beverage venues, a full-service spa, daily programming and entertainment, and more than 100,000 square feet of spectacular indoor and outdoor event space. Marriott Harbor Beach Resort offers laid-back tropical tranquility with signature Marriott service, and its central location places guests just minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, the cruise port, and the shops, dining and nightlife of Fort Lauderdale's famed Las Olas Boulevard.

To learn more about Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa, please visit marriott.com or call 954-525-4000.

