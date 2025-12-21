Anzeige
Sonntag, 21.12.2025
Jackpot-News! Q-Gold lässt die "goldene Weihnachts-Katze" aus dem Sack
21.12.2025 03:36 Uhr
Festive Magic Awaits: Christmas and New Year's Eve Experiences at Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa

SANYA, China, Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the festive season approaches, Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa presents a curated series of year-end celebrations for a memorable coastal getaway.

Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa - Year-end Celebration

Christmas Highlights (Dec 24-25, 2025)

  • Children's Christmas Carnival at the Kids Club with themed crafts and games.
  • Festive buffet dinner from 18:00, featuring charcoal-grilled tomahawk steak, lobster, abalone, and seafood barbecue.
  • Live Latin band performances, magic shows, and free-flow beverages.

New Year's Eve (Dec 31, 2025)

  • Seaside lawn buffet with signature dishes: crispy suckling pig, tomahawk steak, salmon, and lobster.
  • Unlimited drinks, Latin band, and vibrant live performances.
  • Lucky draw prizes including iPhone 17 and Moutai 1935.
  • Countdown party at the Lounge from 21:00, followed by a midnight cold-fireworks display and an intangible cultural heritage "Iron Flower" show outdoor.

Package Offer

New Year's Eve Dinner: RMB 998 per person, or RMB 2,388 for a family set (2 adults + 1 child under 12).

Embrace the holiday spirit with lavish feasts, dynamic entertainment, and sparkling moments by the sea.

Reservation: +86 898 88568888 or +86 13876799976

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849712/image_834688_48431268.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/festive-magic-awaits-christmas-and-new-years-eve-experiences-at-sanya-marriott-yalong-bay-resort--spa-302647000.html

