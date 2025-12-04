

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) rose 11.62%, gaining $12.77 to $122.66, after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results that beat analyst expectations and offered optimistic forward guidance.



The report highlighted improved same-store sales and operational efficiencies that buoyed investor confidence.



On the day of the announcement, DG saw unusually heavy trading volume as the market reacted positively to the strong quarter and future guidance. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $89.50 - $130.25.



