Tandem Global e.V. Announces New Supervisory Board Members From AECOM, Bayer, and CRH

Trio joins Dow's Dr. Jihane Ball to provide critical guidance to the organisation's European initiatives

MUNICH, DE / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Tandem Global, e.V., the European entity of Tandem Global, a leading NGO working at the intersection of business, climate, water and nature, is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board supports Tandem Global e.V. by advising on strategic initiatives, member outreach in Europe, and matters of governance and finance. Through its deep expertise and strong regional networks, the Supervisory Board plays a critical role in helping Tandem Global anticipate and respond to European trends that affect corporate sustainability strategies. The new appointees are:

Sebastian Braun, VP, Head of Environmental Sustainability, Protection and Remediation at Bayer, leads a team driving environmental strategies in close collaboration with Bayer's divisions and functions and with Bayer's peers across the industry. He steers Bayer's company-wide efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, support operational excellence in environmental protection, and oversees remediation projects worldwide to safeguard local communities and ecosystems.

Dr. Martyn Kenny, VP Sustainable Business and Public Policy at CRH, is responsible for developing and implementing a transformational sustainability strategy, advancing sustainability reporting and guiding public affairs. He represents CRH and sector interests on a wide range of sustainability issues and legislation globally. With more than 30 years in the industry, he chairs several key industry groups and has held a number of senior positions within the organisation.

Robert Spencer, Global Lead - Strategic Sustainability Advice at AECOM, brings more than 25 years' experience in climate, decarbonisation, nature, and the circular economy. He advises boards and executive teams on embedding sustainability into business strategy and infrastructure investment. A recognised convener and thought leader, he brings a sharp focus on resilient, net-positive supply chains and how business can thrive within planetary boundaries.

The new appointees join existing Supervisory Board member Dr. Jihane Ball, Lead Sustainability Director, EH&S and Sustainability at Dow, who works across Dow businesses to guide the enterprise's transition to more sustainable business models. She collaborates closely with both Dow Consumer Solutions and Packaging and Specialty Plastics, partner functions, and industry peers to ensure an enabling regulatory framework for cyclics and plastics.

"Welcoming Sebastian, Martyn and Robert to the Supervisory Board strengthens our ability to support companies operating across Europe," said Margaret O'Gorman, Chief Executive Officer of Tandem Global. "Each brings deep experience in advancing sustainability within complex global organisations. Together with Jihane's continued leadership, their insight will help ensure Tandem Global remains ahead of emerging trends and continues to guide business action on climate, water and nature."

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global (formerly Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center), provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its 100+ member organizations, Tandem Global works to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. Tandem Global connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information visit tandemglobal.org.



