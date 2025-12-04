Q2 Net Sales of $124.7 Million

Q2 Gross Margin of 24.3%

Q2 EPS of $0.04/Share; Q2 Adjusted EPS of $0.04/Share

Q2 Net Income of $1.9 million; Q2 Adjusted EBITDAS of $15.1 Million

Q2 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $27.3 million

Maryville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, ended October 31, 2025.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Net sales were $124.7 million, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 3.9%, from the comparable quarter last year.

Gross margin was 24.3% compared with 26.6% in the comparable quarter last year.

GAAP net income was $1.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with $4.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with $5.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for net income exclude costs related to the relocation and the grand opening of the Smith & Wesson Academy. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $15.1 million, or 12.1% of net sales, compared with $19.1 million, or 15.0% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $27.3 million, an increase of $34.7 million over the comparable quarter last year.

Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We were pleased with our second quarter results, which continue to demonstrate the strength of the Smith & Wesson brand, the ongoing success of our innovation strategy, and our disciplined focus on managing operations and allocating capital. As we anticipated, excellent efficiency in our business operations allowed us to deliver solid profitability of $15 million of Adjusted EBITDAS on net sales of nearly $125 million. We also saw great results on our balance sheet, with a significant reduction in inventory thanks to our disciplined sales & operations planning process. This generated healthy operating cash flow of over $27 million in the quarter. Further, our new products continued to be a significant catalyst, accounting for 38.7% of sales in the quarter."

Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Distributor inventory in terms of actual units declined by over 5% from the end of the prior quarter and by 15% compared with the end of October 2024. This indicates continued positive sell through of our products at retail and a good position for us as we look forward to the coming months. Although we continue to see uncertainty regarding macro-economic conditions, including tariffs, we believe that the strength of our brand, product assortment, and new product offerings should allow us to continue performing well. Therefore, we expect our third quarter sales will be 8-10% over our Q3 fiscal 2025 sales with no significant impact, either positively or negatively, from channel inventory. Consistent with our capital allocation strategy, our board of directors has authorized a $0.13 per share quarterly dividend, which will be paid to stockholders of record on December 18, 2025 with payment to be made on January 2, 2026."

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host a conference call and webcast on December 4, 2025 to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Interested parties in North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-877-704-4453. Interested parties from outside North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-201-389-0920. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com, under the Investor Relations section.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net income," "Adjusted EBITDAS," and "free cash flow" are presented. From time-to-time, we consider and use these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. We believe it is useful for us and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) an accrued legal settlement, (vi) Smith & Wesson Academy grand opening expenses, (vii) relocation expense, and (viii) the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. We present these non-GAAP measures because we consider them an important supplemental measure of our performance. Our definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our GAAP measures. The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect our actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating our financial measures on a GAAP basis.

SMITH &WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



















As of:





October 31,

2025



April 30,

2025





(In thousands, except par value and share data)

ASSETS

Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,431

$ 25,231

Marketable securities

4,890



-

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $5 on

October 31, 2025 and April 30, 2025

45,834



55,868

Inventories

183,141



189,840

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,655



6,260

Income tax receivable

2,569



66

Total current assets

268,520



277,265

Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and

amortization of $384,186 on October 31, 2025 and $368,811 on April 30, 2025

242,082



242,648

Intangibles, net

2,278



2,409

Goodwill

19,024



19,024

Deferred income taxes

9,584



10,260

Other assets

7,094



8,006

Total assets $ 548,582

$ 559,612

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 23,485

$ 26,887

Accrued expenses and deferred revenue

18,658



24,678

Accrued payroll and incentives

10,303



9,060

Accrued profit sharing

204



4,636

Accrued warranty

1,241



1,379

Total current liabilities

53,891



66,640

Notes and loans payable

88,992



79,096

Finance lease payable, net of current portion

32,806



33,703

Other non-current liabilities

9,697



7,719

Total liabilities

185,386



187,158

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued or outstanding

-



-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,

76,168,890 issued and 44,490,896 shares outstanding on October 31,

2025 and 75,789,455 shares issued and 44,111,461 shares

outstanding on April 30, 2025

76



76

Additional paid-in capital

301,933



298,075

Retained earnings

519,462



532,615

Treasury stock, at cost (31,677,994 shares on October 31, 2025 and

April 30, 2025)

(458,275 )

(458,312 ) Total stockholders' equity

363,196



372,454

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 548,582

$ 559,612



SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended

October 31,



For the Six Months Ended

October 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024





(In thousands, except per share data)

Net sales $ 124,670

$ 129,679

$ 209,748

$ 218,013

Cost of sales

94,321



95,175



157,324



159,322

Gross profit

30,349



34,504



52,424



58,691

Operating expenses:















Research and development

2,433



2,221



5,440



4,736

Selling, marketing, and distribution

10,336



9,613



19,088



19,503

General and administrative

13,465



15,214



26,781



28,579

Gain on sale/disposition of assets, net

-



(81 )

(43 )

(139 ) Total operating expenses

26,234



26,967



51,266



52,679

Operating income

4,115



7,537



1,158



6,012

Other expense, net:















Other income/(expense), net

277



(5 )

338



(11 ) Interest expense, net

(1,385 )

(1,419 )

(2,590 )

(2,152 ) Total other expense, net

(1,108 )

(1,424 )

(2,252 )

(2,163 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes

3,007



6,113



(1,094 )

3,849

Income tax expense

1,090



1,567



400



1,158

Net income/(loss) $ 1,917

$ 4,546

$ (1,494 ) $ 2,691

Net income/(loss) per share:















Basic - net income/(loss) $ 0.04

$ 0.10

$ (0.03 ) $ 0.06

Diluted - net income/(loss) $ 0.04

$ 0.10

$ (0.03 ) $ 0.06

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

44,396



44,523



44,329



44,922

Diluted

44,737



44,935



44,329



45,404



SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended

October 31,





2025



2024





(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net (loss)/income $ (1,494 ) $ 2,691

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash provided by/(used) in

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

16,465



16,261

Gain on sale/disposition of assets

(43 )

(139 ) Deferred income taxes

676



245

Stock-based compensation expense

3,990



3,722

Non-cash sublease income

(889 )

(854 ) Other, net

(317 )

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

10,034



6,364

Inventories

6,699



(35,535 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,395 )

(5,139 ) Income taxes

(2,503 )

(5,632 ) Accounts payable

(3,016 )

(10,135 ) Accrued payroll and incentives

1,243



(3,949 ) Accrued profit sharing

(4,432 )

(8,048 ) Accrued expenses and deferred revenue

(3,425 )

1,826

Accrued warranty

(138 )

(328 ) Other assets

40



665

Other non-current liabilities

(337 )

(227 ) Net cash provided by/(used) in operating activities

19,158



(38,212 ) Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of marketable securities

(4,573 )

-

Payments to acquire patents and software

(54 )

(112 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

49



237

Payments to acquire property and equipment

(15,281 )

(8,004 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(19,859 )

(7,879 ) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from loans and notes payable

20,000



60,000

Cash paid for debt issuance costs

(219 )

(941 ) Payments on finance lease obligation

(93 )

(89 ) Payments on notes and loans payable

(10,000 )

-

Payments to acquire treasury stock

-



(22,620 ) Dividend distribution

(11,655 )

(11,652 ) Proceeds to acquire common stock from employee stock purchase plan

743



749

Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units

(875 )

(1,102 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(2,099 )

24,345

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(2,800 )

(21,746 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

25,231



60,839

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 22,431

$ 39,093

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information







Cash paid for:







Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 2,855

$ 2,353

Income taxes $ 2,293

$ 6,785



SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





October 31, 2025



October 31, 2024



October 31, 2025



October 31, 2024





$



% of Sales



$



% of Sales



$



% of Sales



$



% of Sales

GAAP net sales $ 124,670





$ 129,679





$ 209,748





$ 218,013





Relocation

-







(2,554 )





-







(4,213 )



Non-GAAP net sales $ 124,670





$ 127,125





$ 209,748





$ 213,800







































GAAP gross profit $ 30,349



24.3%

$ 34,504



26.6%

$ 52,424



25.0%

$ 58,691



26.9%

Relocation expenses

(89 )





552







(4 )





1,734





Settlement

-







70







-







70





Non-GAAP gross profit $ 30,260



24.3%

$ 35,126



27.6%

$ 52,420



25.0%

$ 60,495



28.3%



































GAAP operating expenses $ 26,234



21.0%

$ 26,967



20.8%

$ 51,266



24.4%

$ 52,679



24.2%

Relocation expenses

309







(312 )





362







(437 )



S&W Academy grand opening

(486 )





-







(486 )





-





Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 26,057



20.9%

$ 26,655



21.0%

$ 51,142



24.4%

$ 52,242



24.4%



































GAAP operating income $ 4,115



3.3%

$ 7,537



5.8%

$ 1,158



0.6%

$ 6,012



2.8%

Settlement

-







70







-







70





Relocation expenses

(398 )





864







(366 )





2,171





S&W Academy grand opening

486







-







486







-





Non-GAAP operating income $ 4,203



3.4%

$ 8,471



6.7%

$ 1,278



0.6%

$ 8,253



3.9%



































GAAP net income/(loss) $ 1,917



1.5%

$ 4,546



3.5%

$ (1,494 )

-0.7%

$ 2,691



1.2%

Settlement

-







70







-







70





Relocation expenses

(398 )





864







(366 )





2,171





S&W Academy grand opening

486







-







486







-





Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(25 )





(239 )





(34 )





(674 )



Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 1,980



1.6%

$ 5,241



4.1%

$ (1,408 )

-0.7%

$ 4,258



2.0%



































GAAP net income/(loss) per share - diluted $ 0.04





$ 0.10





$ (0.03 )



$ 0.06





Settlement

-







-







-







-





Relocation expenses

(0.01 )





0.02







(0.01 )





0.05





S&W Academy grand opening

0.01







-







0.01







-





Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-







(0.01 )





-







(0.01 )



Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share - diluted $ 0.04





$ 0.12



(a)

$ (0.03 )



$ 0.09



(a)



































(a) Non-GAAP net loss per share does not foot due to rounding.



SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





October 31, 2025



October 31, 2024



October 31, 2025



October 31, 2024



























GAAP net income/(loss) $ 1,917

$ 4,546

$ (1,494 ) $ 2,691

Interest expense

1,982



2,080



3,819



3,527

Income tax expense

1,090



1,567



400



1,158

Depreciation and amortization

7,965



8,181



16,349



16,206

Stock-based compensation expense

2,099



1,869



3,990



3,722

S&W Academy grand opening

486



-



486



-

Settlement

-



70



-



70

Relocation expense

(398 )

738



(366 )

1,913

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS $ 15,141

$ 19,051

$ 23,184

$ 29,287

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS Margin

12.1%



15.0%



11.1%



13.7%



SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH (USED IN) / PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





October 31, 2025



October 31, 2024



October 31, 2025



October 31, 2024

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $ 27,268



(7,397 ) $ 19,158

$ (38,212 ) Payments to acquire property and equipment

(10,990 )

(3,302 )

(15,281 )

(8,004 ) Free cash flow $ 16,278

$ (10,699 ) $ 3,877

$ (46,216 )

