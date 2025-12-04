

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DOCUSIGN INC (DOCU) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $83.725 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $62.423 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, DOCUSIGN INC reported adjusted earnings of $211.109 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $818.350 million from $754.820 million last year.



DOCUSIGN INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $83.725 Mln. vs. $62.423 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $818.350 Mln vs. $754.820 Mln last year.



