

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $146 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $1.341 billion, or $0.99 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $893 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $9.679 billion from $8.458 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $146 Mln. vs. $1.341 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $9.679 Bln vs. $8.458 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.57 to $0.61 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9 Bln - $9.4 Bln



