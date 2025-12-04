

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $84.6 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $117.5 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $228.3 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $1.065 billion from $1.018 billion last year.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $84.6 Mln. vs. $117.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $1.065 Bln vs. $1.018 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.02 - $1.04 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.019 - $1.030 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News