

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) released a profit for third quarter of $230.87 million



The company's earnings came in at $230.87 million, or $5.14 per share. This compares with $242.17 million, or $5.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $2.857 billion from $2.530 billion last year.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.20 - $25.50 Full year revenue guidance: $12.3 Billion



