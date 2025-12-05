

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 3.0 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 306,872 yen.



That missed expectations for an increase of 1.1 percent following the 1.8 percent gain in September.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, spending sank 3.5 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 0.7 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 599,845 yen, down an annual 0.1 percent.



