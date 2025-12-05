

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback advanced to 1.1640 against the euro and 1.3321 against the pound, from an early 1-1/2-month low of 1.1681 and a multi-week low of 1.3385, respectively.



The greenback climbed to a 2-day high of 0.8039 against the franc.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.12 against the euro, 1.23 against the pound and 0.88 against the franc.



