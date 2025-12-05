Moonup Technology Partners with European Smart Home Leader Shelly to Showcase Full Smart Building Ecosystem at the 2025 Taipei Building Show

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonup Technology Co., Ltd., the Taiwan operations partner of European smart home leader Shelly (Shelly Group), announced its major participation in the 2025 Taipei Building Show to be held from December 11 to December 14 at Nangang Exhibition Center. The company will present Shelly's complete smart building and smart home ecosystem under the central theme "Minimal Renovation, Maximum Intelligence," demonstrating how buildings can achieve high-flexibility smart upgrades with minimal construction and significantly lower transformation costs.

This year's showcase echoes Shelly Group's 2025 global vision:

"To develop the most valuable smart solutions that simplify life and help people use energy more efficiently."

CEO Aaron Hsu stated:

"Shelly's mission is to bring new intelligence to existing equipment, and Moonup's role is to make this truly achievable in Taiwan."

Shelly: A Global Standard in Smart Building Technology

Shelly Group is globally recognized for its innovative, open, and highly precise smart home architecture. Through the Shelly Cloud ecosystem, which integrates hardware modules, cloud services, energy monitoring, and open API connectivity, Shelly has become one of the most influential technology standards for building intelligence.

According to official data (as of Q3 2025):

Deployed in over 100 countries worldwide

More than 2.5 million Shelly Cloud users

Over 28.8 million devices installed globally

Publicly listed in Germany and Bulgaria

Trusted by both professional engineering teams and consumers for its non-intrusive installation, cross-brand compatibility, and high-precision energy management





Shelly's rapid growth and ecosystem innovation have propelled it into the ranks of unicorn-class technology companies, with a valuation exceeding USD 1 billion.

Moonup Technology Advancing Toward Capital Markets and Global Expansion

Moonup Technology has initiated the counseling process for the Taipei Exchange (TPEx) Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms (GISA / Pre-IPO), marking a significant milestone on its path toward the capital markets. The company is committed to integrating European smart-home technologies with Taiwan's local R&D strengths and on-site system integration capabilities-creating intelligent building solutions that combine international-grade standards with localized application advantages.

CEO Aaron Hsu stated:

"Taiwan has a mature intelligent-building market and exceptional engineering capabilities. Moonup Technology's mission is to bring together Taiwan's efficiency in implementation and system integration with Shelly's global technical standards, and build a truly international smart-building brand."

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3979978c-5e44-42ea-bd40-7d9e95dd50d1

Contact person: aaron@moonuplight.com