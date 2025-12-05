

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Several healthcare and biotech names posted notable gains in Thursday's after-hours session, driven by clinical updates, earnings results, and regulatory developments.



Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (SNSE) soared 62.9% to $17.20 after hours, extending momentum from its 21.4% rise at the close. The company did not release fresh updates on Thursday, but last month reported a narrower third-quarter net loss of $4.6 million compared with $7.3 million a year earlier. Sensei ended September with $25.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, down from $41.3 million at the end of 2024.



Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) advanced 24.8% to $237.10 after hours following positive results from the registrational cohort of the EMBOLD study evaluating relutrigine in developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. The Data Monitoring Committee recommended stopping the study early for efficacy. Praxis also completed its pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, gaining alignment on submission content and targeting an NDA filing in early 2026.



The CooperCompanies, Inc. (COO) climbed 13.0% to $87.01 after reporting fourth-quarter net income of $84.6 million, or $0.43 per share, compared with $117.5 million, or $0.58 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings came in at $228.3 million, or $1.15 per share, while revenue rose 4.6% to $1.065 billion. The company issued guidance for first-quarter EPS of $1.02-$1.04 and revenue of $1.019-$1.030 billion. The company also announced that its Board has appointed Colleen Jay to succeed current Chair Robert Weiss, effective January 2, 2026. In addition, CooperCompanies announced a formal strategic review aimed at identifying opportunities to enhance long-term shareholder value.



Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) gained 7.5% to $5.59 after the FDA lifted the partial clinical hold on protocol VP-VLY-686-3403, which had previously limited dosing of tradipitant. The decision followed Vanda's dispute resolution request and expedited re-review under a collaborative framework established with the agency in October.



Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) rose 7.8% to $0.60 after hours. While no new updates were released Thursday, last month ImmunoScape announced an exclusive in-licensing deal with Cue Biopharma to advance Immuno-STAT molecules in oncology, targeting solid tumor cancers.



ResMed Inc. (RMD) added 3.7% to $260.83 after hours. The company had no new announcements Thursday, though earlier this week LivaNova named Lucile Blaise as Global Head of Commercialization for Obstructive Sleep Apnea, effective December 1.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News