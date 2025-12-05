

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders from Germany and revised GDP from the euro area are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for October. Orders are forecast to climb 0.3 percent month-on-month, slower than the 1.1 percent increase seen in September.



In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists expect house prices to rise 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in November, following a 0.6 percent increase in October.



At 2.45 am ET, France's industrial production data is due. Production is forecast to fall 0.1 percent month-on-month in October, in contrast to the 0.8 percent rise in September.



At 3.00 am ET, industrial output data is due from Spain. In the meantime, retail sales from the Czech Republic and foreign trade from Austria are due.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to release retail sales for October. Sales are forecast to climb 0.4 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.5 percent drop in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area revised GDP data for the third quarter. The initial estimate showed that the economy expanded 0.2 percent sequentially after rising 0.1 percent a quarter ago.



