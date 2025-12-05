

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved further in October to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 110.0 in October from 108.2 in September. Moreover, this was the highest score since May 2024, when it was 111.1.



The coincident index also improved to a four-month high of 115.4 in October from 114.9 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.



The lagging indicator also increased to 112.6 in October from 112.3 in the prior month.



