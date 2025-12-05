

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UCB announced an additional upgrade to its 2025 financial guidance. Revenue is expected to exceed 7.6 billion euros, up 24% year-on-year. Excluding non-recurring impact, 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be higher than 31%. UCB will publish the 2025 results and formal financial guidance for 2026 on February 26, 2026. UCB noted that its 2025 guidance further reinforces confidence in the company's decade-plus growth ambition.



The company said its upgraded guidance reflects - next to the continued growth of RYSTIGGO, ZILBRYSQ, FINTEPLA and EVENITY - the exceptional performance of BIMZELX, including a strong momentum in hidradenitis suppurativa and a favorable payer mix in the U.S.



