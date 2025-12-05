Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Timing könnte nicht besser sein - Durchbruchsjahr 2026 für Myriad
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Block Listing

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Block Listing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

5 December 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Re: Block Listing

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited, the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset-backed securities (the " Company"), announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for a block listing of 25,000,000 additional ordinary shares of 1 pence each (the " Block Listing").

The Block Listing will be admitted to the Closed-Ended Investment Funds category of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

Ordinary shares issued under the Block Listing will be used to satisfy investor demand that cannot otherwise be met from the secondary market. Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the Block Listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The Block Listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 8 December 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Matt Goss

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.

Visit the Company's website at www.twentyfourincomefund.comfor more information.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.