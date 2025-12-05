

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Australia and its partners in the Gorgon Joint Venture have approved the Final Investment Decision for the Gorgon Stage 3 project, located off the northwest coast of Western Australia.



The A$3 billion backfill initiative will link the offshore Geryon and Eurytion gas fields in the Greater Gorgon Area to existing subsea infrastructure and processing facilities on Barrow Island. Chevron Australia president Balaji Krishnamurthy stated that the project will sustain production at Gorgon, ensuring long-term domestic gas supply for Western Australian households and industries, while also supporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Asia.



Stage 3, part of the original Gorgon development plan, marks the first in a series of subsea tiebacks. The scope includes installing three manifolds, a 35-kilometre production flowline, and associated infrastructure. Six wells are scheduled to be drilled in the two fields, situated about 100 kilometres northwest of Barrow Island in waters approximately 1,300 metres deep.



The Gorgon facility has the capacity to deliver 300 terajoules of gas per day to the Western Australian market and produce 15.6 million tonnes of LNG annually.



The project is operated by Chevron and involves joint venture partners including ExxonMobil (25 percent), Shell (25 percent), Osaka Gas (1.25 percent), MidOcean (1 percent), and JERA (0.417 percent), alongside Chevron's 47.33 percent stake.



