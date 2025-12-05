

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation increased for the first time in three months in November, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 4.9 percent yearly in November, after a 4.6 percent rise in October.



'Food prices are the main driver of overall inflation, as food products have the biggest weight in the headline index,' Lauri Veski, team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.5 percent, and transport expenses surged by 10.6 percent. Data showed that housing costs were 3.3 percent more expensive, while clothing and footwear prices were 5.7 percent cheaper compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in November, after remaining flat in the preceding month.



