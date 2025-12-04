Blue Gold Limited: Blue Gold Appoints Rob Simpson as Director of Risk and Digital Operations

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the "Company"), is proud to announce the appointment of Rob Simpson as Director of Risk and Digital Operations. Simpson joins the Company with a distinguished track record in financial risk, payments infrastructure, and operational excellence - most notably serving as Head of Risk and Payments at Bolt, one of the fastest-scaling fintech companies in the world.

During his tenure at Bolt, Simpson played a pivotal role in building and maturing the company's risk and payments systems as Bolt grew at hyper-speed. Bolt surged to an $11B valuation, scaled to hundreds of merchants and thousands of retailers, and became synonymous with one-click checkout innovation. As Head of Risk and Payments, Simpson helped architect the frameworks that allowed Bolt to scale aggressively while maintaining trust, safety, regulatory alignment, and operational resiliency. The experience of balancing mass-market growth with enterprise-grade governance positions him uniquely for Blue Gold's next chapter.

In addition to his leadership at Bolt, Simpson has held key roles across fraud prevention, payments strategy, digital operations, and risk management at several high-growth technology and financial organizations - giving him a comprehensive, 360-degree view of the challenges and opportunities that arise when technology, regulation, and rapid scale converge.

At Blue Gold, Simpson will be responsible for:

Building and overseeing a comprehensive enterprise-wide risk framework;





Leading digital operations, including blockchain-based initiatives and tokenization strategies;





Implementing scalable governance and compliance structures across digital-asset operations;





Supporting the Company's exploration of a gold-backed digital token and other innovative asset-digitization models.

"Rob's arrival marks a significant milestone for Blue Gold," said Nathan Dionne, Chief Technology Officer. "His experience at Bolt - a company that scaled at a pace few organizations ever achieve - gives him a rare combination of operational discipline and innovation-first thinking. This is the exact type of leadership we need as Blue Gold evolves into a next-generation resource and digital-asset company."

Simpson added, "Blue Gold is uniquely positioned at the intersection of real-world assets and digital innovation. I'm excited to bring my experience from hyper-growth environments to help the Company scale responsibly while unlocking entirely new forms of value."

Blue Gold's appointment of Rob Simpson reinforces its commitment to a future where disciplined risk management and cutting-edge digital operations fuel sustainable, high-growth expansion.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company's mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited's shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldmine.com -

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.

For Further Information Contact:

Tavistock Communications

BlueGold@tavistock.co.uk

+44 20 7920 3150

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

