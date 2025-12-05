Anzeige
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
05.12.25 | 08:03
0,930 Euro
+1,09 % +0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9050,98009:53
Dow Jones News
05.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim results for the period ended 30 September 2025

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim results for the period ended 30 September 2025 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim results for the period ended 30 September 2025 
05-Dec-2025 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

5 December 2025 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("the Company" or "Custodian Property Income REIT") 

Interim results for the period ended 30 September 2025 

A strong operational performance with active asset management driving valuation and earnings growth, underpinning fully 
covered dividend 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today announces 
its interim results for the period ended 30 September 2025 ("the Period"). 

Commenting on the interim results, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of the Investment Manager, said: "The 
direct property market is continuing its recovery in the UK, with valuations improving quarter-on-quarter, driven by 
rental growth across all sectors. The strong performance of the underlying assets should be expected to steadily flow 
through to listed property companies' share prices, but a further shift in market sentiment is required along with a 
willingness to consider the longer-term opportunity that exists in real estate. 

"At a property level, Custodian Property Income REIT is delivering on all fronts to provide shareholders with strong 
income returns by capturing portfolio reversion and driving sustainable earnings growth. During the Period, our 
targeted asset management programme grew the rent roll from GBP43.9m to GBP45.9m, primarily driven by lease renewals 
picking up ongoing rental growth, as well as the new lettings of vacant units and positive rent review results. In line 
with the growth of the rent roll and estimated rental value of the portfolio, we have witnessed continued valuation 
growth for the fifth consecutive quarter, with NAV per share increasing by 2.9% since 31 March 2025. 

"The portfolio has continued to deliver a fully covered dividend of 6.0p per share, with future rental growth potential 
of 13% embedded, and offering a road map to further earnings growth. Simultaneously, undertaking profitable sales ahead 
of pre-offer valuations has helped to fund various refurbishment initiatives within the existing portfolio, as well as 
proving valuations. Our ongoing share buyback programme has executed the timely acquisition of shares at a discount to 
NAV. 

"In the inflationary environment that is likely to persist, real assets that can be enhanced to deliver rental and 
capital growth will protect the real value of both shareholders' investment and income. At the same time, we will 
continue to look for opportunities to grow through corporate acquisitions similar to the Merlin transaction we 
announced at the start of the Period." 

Highlights of the Period: 

 -- 3.3% growth in EPRA earnings per share to 3.1p (30 September 2024: 3.0p) with a fully covered dividend per share of 
  6.0p, reflecting a 7.4% dividend yield as at 30 September 2025 
 -- Estimated rental value ("ERV") increased by 3.4% from GBP50.2m to GBP51.9m, with ERV 13% ahead of passing rent, 
  providing a significant opportunity to unlock further rental growth through asset management and at lease events 
 -- Leasing activity during the Period included eight new lettings and four rent reviews, helping grow the rent roll 
  from GBP43.9m as at 31 March 2025 to GBP45.9m as at 30 September 2025 
 -- Occupancy increased by 1.1% to 92.2% (31 March 2025: 91.1%) 
 -- Like-for-like valuation of the Company's portfolio of 175 properties increased by 1.9% to GBP625.0m, supporting a 
  2.9% NAV per share increase and contributing to a 6.0% NAV total return (30 September 2024: 3.6%). Encouragingly, 
  valuations have improved at an accelerating rate, quarter-on-quarter, reflecting falling interest rates and the 
  recovery of real estate market sentiment 
 -- GBP1.6m of solar panel valuation increases represent a 124% uplift on the cost of five of the Company's operational 
  arrays 
 -- GBP6.2m of capital investment during the Period, primarily relating to the refurbishment of industrial units in 
  Plymouth and Biggleswade 
 -- GBP8.9m of proceeds from selective disposals achieved at an aggregate 12% premium to pre-offer valuation, with a 
  further GBP2.4m of disposals since the Period end 
 -- Net gearing remains low at 26.3% (31 March 2025: 27.9%) with 69% at a fixed rate of interest 
 -- During the Period, the Company completed the purchase of a GBP22.1m portfolio via the all-share acquisition of a 
  family property company.  The 'Merlin' acquisition comprised a GBP19.4m portfolio of 28 smaller lot-size regional UK 
  investment properties which are highly complementary to the Company's existing assets, as well as c. GBP2.7m of newly 
  built housing stock, the ongoing sales of which are expected to conclude by the end of the financial year, 
  generating additional cash for the Company. 
  
 
Further information: 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch       
 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel      Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                     www.dbnumis.com 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Property highlights 

30 Sept 
             2025 
                   
           GBPm 
                 Comments 

                   31 March 2025: GBP594.4m, 30 September 2024: GBP582.4m 
Portfolio value[1]    625.0 
                 
 
                    -- GBP13.8m investment property, representing a 1.9% like-for-like increase, 
Valuation increases[2]:  15.4      explained further in the Investment Manager's report 
                    -- GBP1.6m solar panels[3], representing a 124% uplift on the cost of five of the 
                 Company's operational arrays 
                      
 
                   Primarily comprising: 
Capital investment    6.2 
                -- GBP3.6m refurbishing industrial assets in Plymouth and Biggleswade 
                    -- GBP0.7m combining two units to facilitate a letting at a retail warehouse in 
                     Southport 
                      
 
                   At an aggregate 12% premium to pre-offer valuation[4] comprising: 
Disposal proceeds     8.9 
                -- Two office buildings in Cheadle for an aggregate GBP6.9m 
                    -- A retail unit in Guildford for GBP1.6m 
                    -- A retail unit in Leicestershire for GBP0.4m 
                      
 
Disposal proceeds since  2.4    Six assets in Leicestershire, acquired as part of the Merlin Portfolio 
the Period end 

Occupancy         92.2%   Increased 1.2% since 31 March 2025 through letting eight vacant units across seven 
                   assets in the retail warehouse, industrial and office sectors

Financial highlights and performance summary 

6 months  6 months  12 months    
           ended   ended   ended 

           30 Sept  30 Sept 
            2025    2024    31 Mar 2025   
 
                            Comments 
 
Returns                             
 
EPRA[5] earnings per 3.1p    3.0p    6.1p    The impact of an improvement in occupancy and increase in 
share[6]                        income from solar panels have exceeded cost inflation 
 
 
Basic and diluted   6.1p    3.4p    8.7p 
earnings per share[7] 
                      Current period profit reflects improving valuations 
 
Profit before tax   27.6    14.9    38.2 
(GBPm) 
 
 
                            Target dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2026 of 
Dividends per share                   not less than 6.0p, 
[8]          3.0p    3.0p    6.0p 
 
 
                            in line with the Company's policy of paying fully covered 
                            dividends 
Dividend cover[9]   101%    100%    101% 
                      
 
NAV per share[10]   6.0%    3.6%    9.5%    3.1% dividends paid and a 2.9% capital increase 
total return
Share price total   10.2%   8.8%    1.2%    Share price increased from 76.2p to 81.0p during the Period 
return[11] 

Capital values                         
 
NAV and EPRA NTA[12] 456.3   412.7   423.5 
(GBPm)                          NAV increased during the Period due to GBP15.4m of valuation 
                      increases and the all-share acquisition of Merlin Properties 
                          Limited 
NAV per share and NTA 98.9    93.6    96.1 
per share 
Borrowings                           
 
                           Decreased due to disposal proceeds exceeding capital expenditure, 
                           valuations increasing during the Period and acquiring the 
                           ungeared Merlin Portfolio in an all-share transaction 
Net gearing[13]        26.3%  28.5%  27.9% 

Weighted average cost of   4.0%  4.0%  3.9%  Majority fixed rate debt insulating the Company from higher base 
drawn debt facilities                 rate 

Costs                              
 
Ongoing charges ratio ("OCR") 
excluding direct property   1.34%  1.28%  1.30%  Fixed cost inflation exceeding rate of valuation increases 
expenses[14] 

Environmental                          
 
Weighted average energy                EPCs updated across 12 properties demonstrating continuing 
performance certificate    B (49) C (52) C (51) improvements in the environmental performance of the portfolio 
("EPC") rating[15]

The Company presents alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis.

APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. The Company uses APMs based upon the EPRA Best Practice Recommendations Reporting Framework which is widely recognised and used by public real estate companies. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 19.

Business model and strategy

Purpose

Custodian Property Income REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. The Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, with a focus on improving the environmental credentials of the portfolio, to become the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Stakeholder interests

The Board recognises the importance of stakeholder interests and keeps these at the forefront of business and strategic decisions, ensuring the Company:

-- Understands and meets the needs of its occupiers, owning fit for purpose properties with strong environmental

credentials in the right locations which comply with regulations;

-- Protects and improves its stable cash flows with long-term planning and decision making, implementing its policy of

paying maintainable dividends fully covered by recurring earnings and securing the Company's future; and

-- Adopts a responsible approach to communities and the environment, actively seeking ways to minimise the Company's

impact on climate change and providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers a place of business.

Investment Policy summary

The Company's investment policy[16] is summarised below:

-- To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by smaller, regional, core

/core-plus[17] properties that provide enhanced income; -- The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximum weighting

to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%; -- To acquire modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers, focusing on areas with:

-- High residual values; -- Strong local economies; and -- An imbalance between supply and demand;

-- No one tenant or property should account for more than:

-- 5% of the rent roll for Governmental bodies or departments and single tenants with an 'above average risk' credit

rating[18] risk; and -- 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase for other tenants or properties.

-- Not to undertake speculative development, except for the refurbishment or redevelopment of existing holdings; -- To seek further growth, which may involve strategic property portfolio acquisitions and corporate consolidation;

and -- The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum loan-to-value ("LTV") shall not exceed 35%, with a

medium-term net gearing target of 25% LTV.

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders.

Differentiated property strategy

The Company's portfolio is focused on smaller, regional, core/core-plus assets which helps achieve our target of high and stable dividends from well-diversified real estate by offering:

-- An enhanced yield on acquisition - with no need to sacrifice quality of property, location, tenant or environmental

performance for income and with a greater share of value in 'bricks and mortar' rather than the lease; -- Greater diversification - spreading risk across more assets, locations and tenants and offering more stable cash

flows; and -- A higher income component of total return - driving out-performance with forecastable and predictable returns.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of the Company's discretionary investment manager, commented: "Our smaller-lot specialism has consistently delivered significantly higher yields without exposing shareholders to additional risk. We believe the recent narrowing of the margin between lot sizes is in large part due to a smaller sample set of transactions, as investment volumes are down, disproportionately impacted by a number of large, higher yielding office and shopping centre assets. We will watch the data with interest but expect a wider margin to be maintained in normalised markets." 

by income 
                                    30 September 2025 

             Weighting by income 
           30 September 2025    Location 

Sector                       West Midlands    19% 
 
                           North-West      17% 
 
Industrial        43%           East Midlands    16% 
 
Retail warehouse     22%           Scotland       14% 
 
Office          14%           South-East      10% 
 
Other           14%           South-West      10% 
 
High street retail    7%            North-East      9%

Wales 1%

Our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings - investing in carbon-reducing technology, infrastructure and

onsite renewables and ensuring redevelopments are completed to high environmental standards which are essential to

the future leasing prospects and valuation of each property -- Reducing energy usage and emissions - liaising closely with our tenants to gather and analyse data on the

environmental performance of our properties to identify areas for improvement -- Achieving positive social outcomes and supporting local communities - engaging constructively with tenants and

local government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmental plans and

strategies and playing our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers safe places of

business that promote tenant well-being -- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities - allowing the Board to maintain appropriate governance

structures to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately mitigating risks and maximising opportunities -- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate - exposing the Company

to public scrutiny and communicating our targets, activities and initiatives to stakeholders -- Governance - maintaining high standards of corporate governance and disclosure to ensure the effective operation of

the Company and instil confidence amongst our stakeholders. We aim to continue to focus on our levels of

governance and disclosure to maintain industry best practice

Investment Manager

Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. Richard Shepherd-Cross is Managing Director of the Investment Manager. Richard has 30 years' experience in commercial property, qualifying as a Chartered Surveyor in 1996 and until 2008 worked for JLL, latterly running its national portfolio investment team.

Richard established Custodian Capital Limited as the Property Fund Management subsidiary of Mattioli Woods Limited ("Mattioli Woods") and in 2014 was instrumental in the launch of Custodian Property Income REIT from Mattioli Woods' syndicated property portfolio and its 1,200 investors. Following the successful IPO of the Company, Richard has overseen the growth of the Company to its current property portfolio of c. GBP600m.

Richard is supported by the Investment Manager's other key personnel: Ed Moore - Finance Director and Alex Nix - Assistant Investment Manager, along with a team of seven other surveyors and five accountants.

Chairman's statement

Custodian Property Income REIT's strategy is to invest in a diversified, regional portfolio which, at 30 September 2025, comprised 175 properties geographically spread throughout the UK and across a diverse range of sectors, with a portfolio yielding 6.7%[19] (31 March 2025: 6.6%). With an average property value of c.GBP4m and no one tenant per property accounting for more than 1.8% of the Company's rent roll, property specific risk and tenant default risk are significantly mitigated.

This diversified strategy and strong focus on income has served to deliver continued and relatively stable returns and puts the Company in a strong position against a background of improving sentiment towards commercial property investment. For the six months to 30 September 2025 share price total return was 10.2%, supported by NAV per share total return of 6.0% with a fully covered dividend providing a significant and defensive component of total returns.

The Company's weighted average cost of debt has remained at c. 4% and earnings have been resilient with EPRA EPS of 3.1p (2024: 3.0p) for the Period, buoyed by rental growth and the letting of vacant space, increasing occupancy since 31 March 2025 from 91.1% to 92.2%. The rent roll has grown from GBP43.9m at 31 March 2025 to GBP45.9m and the estimated rental value ("ERV") of the portfolio has increased by GBP1.7m to GBP51.9m during the Period, providing a reversionary potential[20] of 13%.

Dividends

In line with the Company's objective to be the REIT of choice for institutional and private investors seeking high and stable dividends from well diversified UK commercial real estate, we were pleased to announce dividends per share of 3.0p (2024: 3.0p) relating to the six months to 30 September 2025. The Board expects to continue to pay quarterly dividends per share of 1.5p to achieve a fully covered target dividend per share for the year ending 31 March 2026 of no less than 6.0p.

The Board acknowledges the importance of income for shareholders and its objective remains to grow the dividend at a rate which is fully covered by net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy.

Portfolio

During the Period and since the Period end the Company has generated sale proceeds of GBP11.3m which have been recycled into investments in accretive asset improvements whilst paying down variable rate debt to support net earnings. The Company's property investment strategy, which targets smaller regional properties, often provides strategic options to re-lease or to sell at lease expiry. This optionality exists because there is an active owner-occupier market for smaller regional properties, which is much less the case for larger assets.

Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 30 September 2025 was GBP456.3m, approximately 98.9p per share: 

Pence per share    GBPm 

NAV at 31 March 2025                             96.1          423.5 

Share repurchases                               0.1          (1.7) 

Acquisition of Merlin Properties Limited                   (0.1)         21.2 
 
Acquisition costs                               (0.2)         (1.0) 

Valuation increases[21] and depreciation                   2.8          13.1 
 
Profit on disposal                              0.2          0.8 
 
Net gains on investment property                       3.0          13.9 

Net earnings                                 3.0          14.0 
 
Quarterly interim dividends paid during the Period              (3.0)         (13.6) 

NAV at 30 September 2025                           98.9          456.3

Borrowings

The Company's net gearing decreased from 27.9% LTV at 31 March 2025 to 26.3% during the Period.

The proportion of the Company's drawn debt facilities with a fixed rate of interest decreased to 69% at 30 September 2025 (31 March 2025: 80%) due to a GBP20m fixed rate loan expiring in August 2025 and being repaid using the revolving credit facility ("RCF"). However, the Company's majority fixed rate debt still significantly mitigates interest rate risk for the Company and maintains a beneficial margin between the weighted average cost of debt of 4.0% (31 March 2025: 3.9%) and income returns from the property portfolio. The Company's debt is summarised in Note 14.

Board

As previously reported, Nathan Imlach will retire from the Board on 31 December 2025. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Nathan for his contribution and wish him well in the future. Following Nathan's retirement, the Board will be fully independent and will meet the FCA's target for 40% female Board representation.

Share buyback programme

During the Period the Company implemented a share buyback programme with a maximum aggregate consideration of GBP5.0m ("the Buyback Programme"). During the higher interest rate environment since 1 April 2023 the Company has prioritised re-investment of proceeds from selective disposals in funding capital expenditure ("capex") to improve the quality and environmental credentials of the portfolio and to pay down variable rate debt, aligning with the Company's strategy of providing shareholders with strong income returns. The Board believes the current share price materially undervalues the Company and its portfolio, including the security and quality of income offered through the fully covered dividend. Under the Buyback Programme shares will only be purchased if the Directors believed it would result in an increase in earnings per share or an increased NAV per share (or both) for remaining shareholders. At the current share price and given the latest expectations for future interest rates, the Directors believe the Buyback Programme is an attractive use of property disposal proceeds that will create value for shareholders.

To date the Company has purchased 5,495,732 (30 September 2025: 2,210,000) shares under the Buyback Programme, which are held in treasury. Aggregate consideration for these buybacks was GBP4.3m (30 September 2025: GBP1.7m) at a weighted average cost per share of 79.0p (30 September 2025: 78.4p), representing an average 17.7% (30 September 2025: 18.5%) discount to prevailing dividend adjusted NAV per share.

Acquisitions

On 30 May 2025 the Company acquired 100% of the ordinary share capital of Merlin Properties Limited ("Merlin") for initial consideration of 22.9m new ordinary shares in the Company ("the Transaction"). A final tranche of consideration, comprising 1.2m shares, was issued on 23 October 2025. The aggregate consideration was calculated on an 'adjusted NAV-for-NAV basis', with each company's NAV being adjusted for respective acquisition costs and Merlin's investment property portfolio valuation adjusted to the agreed purchase price of GBP19.4m.

The Transaction provides the Company with a portfolio that is both a strong fit with our income-focused strategy and highly complementary to our existing property portfolio, augmenting our regional, industrial bias and adding further diversification by tenant. We have also successfully disposed of seven non-core properties from the Merlin portfolio since acquisition at an aggregate premium to allocated purchase cost, supporting the overall acquisition value.

Custodian Property Income REIT remains committed to growth and over the first 11 years of trading the Company has grown, largely organically, but also via corporate acquisitions, with an over six-fold increase in the size of the portfolio from GBP90m of property assets at IPO to GBP625m at 30 September 2025. This growth has improved shareholder liquidity and increased diversification, mitigating property specific and tenant risk while stabilising earnings.

Following the Merlin acquisition, the Board of Custodian Property Income REIT and the Investment Manager are actively exploring further opportunities to purchase complementary portfolios via mergers or corporate acquisitions.

ESG

The Company has made further pleasing progress implementing its environmental policy during the Period, improving its floor area weighted average EPC score from C (51) to B (49) due primarily to completing refurbishments at two large industrial units. The Board was pleased to publish its Asset Management and Sustainability report in June which is available at:

custodianreit.com/environmental-social-and-governance-esg/

This report contains details of the Company's asset management initiatives with a clear focus on their impact on ESG, including case studies of recent positive steps taken to improve the environmental performance of the portfolio.

Outlook

Sentiment towards real estate investment has been dominated by economic and political uncertainty, most particularly in the run up to the Budget on 26 November 2025. No Budget measures are expected to have a direct, negative impact on commercial real estate investment and, as summarised by Knight Frank, a relatively 'bond-friendly' budget has resulted in gilt yields edging down leaving the door firmly open for future base rate cuts. This further supports the existing positive outlook for real estate, with rental growth across all sectors, albeit not all properties. Valuations have been increasing, largely in line with rental growth, and vacancy rates have fallen during the Period. We have seen continued buying of our shares through the retail investor platforms which have committed a further GBP8m during the Period and a total of GBP39m over the last two years.

Custodian Property Income REIT continues to provide shareholders with an income focused investment opportunity, with earnings supporting a fully covered dividend. We believe the twin drivers of interest rate cuts and continued rental growth will attract capital back to listed real estate and lead to a sustained share price recovery. In the meantime, we are making best use of our ability to buy-back shares, to support earnings per share, at prices that we believe undervalue the Company. We continue to look for opportunities to grow through corporate acquisitions while at the same time expect to progress selective and profitable disposals to further manage our revolving debt and support asset enhancing capex.

David MacLellan

Chairman

4 December 2025

Investment Manager's report

Property market

The direct property market is continuing its recovery in the UK, with valuations improving quarter-on-quarter, driven by rental growth across all sectors. The strong performance of the underlying assets should be expected to steadily flow through to listed property companies' share prices, but a further shift in market sentiment is required along with a willingness to consider the longer-term opportunity that exists in real estate.

At a property level, Custodian Property Income REIT is delivering on all fronts to provide shareholders with strong income returns by capturing portfolio reversion and driving sustainable earnings growth. During the Period, our targeted asset management programme grew the rent roll from GBP43.9m to GBP45.9m, primarily driven by lease renewals picking up ongoing rental growth, as well as the new lettings of vacant units and positive rent review results. In line with the growth of the rent roll and estimated rental value of the portfolio, we have witnessed continued valuation growth for the fifth consecutive quarter, with NAV per share increasing by 2.9% since 31 March 2025.

The portfolio has continued to deliver a fully covered dividend of 6.0p per share, with future rental growth potential of 13% embedded, and offering a road map to further earnings growth. Simultaneously, undertaking profitable sales ahead of pre-offer valuations has helped to fund various refurbishment initiatives within the existing portfolio, as well as proving valuations. Our ongoing share buyback programme has executed the timely acquisition of shares at a discount to NAV.

Strong recent leasing activity demonstrates the resilience of Custodian Property Income REIT's well-diversified investment portfolio. 15 lease renewals/regears with GBP2.0m of annual rent have been signed during the Period. GBP2.1m of new rent has been added to the rent roll from:

-- Completing four rent reviews on assets in the retail warehouse, industrial and retail sectors at an aggregate 8%

above previous passing rent and in line with ERV, adding GBP0.5m of new rent; and -- Letting eight vacant units across seven assets in the retail warehouse, industrial and office sectors, in

aggregate, 4% ahead of ERV.

EPRA occupancy[22] has improved to 92.2% (31 Mar 2025: 91.1%) due to the new lettings above and the sale of vacant, or part vacant, units in Cheadle and Guildford.

Property portfolio performance 

30 Sept    30 Sept    31 Mar 
  
                                  2025      2024      2025 
 
Property portfolio value                       GBP625.0m    GBP582.4m    GBP594.4m 
 
Separate tenancies                          430      338      349 
 
EPRA occupancy rate                          92.2%     93.5%     91.1% 
 
Assets                                175      152      151 
 
Weighted average unexpired lease term to first break or expiry    5.0yrs     4.9yrs     5.0 yrs 
 
EPRA topped-up net initial yield ("NIY")               6.7%      6.9%      6.6% 
 
Weighted average EPC rating                      B (49)     C (52)     C (51)

The property portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. The Company has a relatively low and highly targeted exposure to office and high street retail combined with a relatively high exposure to industrial and to alternative sectors, often referred to as 'other' in property market analysis. The current sector weightings are: 

Valuation   Weighting by   Valuation                        
               income[23] 
                         Valuation 
                         movement 
        30 September          31 March                         
        2025     30 September   2025 
 
                     GBPm 
                                     Weighting by value 30  Weighting by value 31 
        GBPm      2025       GBPm           September 2025      March 2025 
 
Sector 

Industrial   319.2     43%       298.3    8.9      51%           50% 
 
Retail     135.8     22%       127.3    2.8      21%           21% 
warehouse 
 
 
Other     82.4     14%       78.2    2.0      13%           13% 
 
Office     54.3     14%       57.7    (0.2)     9%            10% 
 
High street  33.3     7%        32.9    0.3      6%            6% 
retail 

Total     625.0     100%       594.4    13.8      100%           100%

For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property/portfolio.

Acquisitions

We completed the GBP22.1m acquisition of the Merlin portfolio on 30 May 2025. Since then, the Merlin properties have integrated well into the Company's portfolio, with Merlin occupancy remaining strong at almost 100% and a number of opportunities identified to drive value from increased rental income from upcoming lease events.

A key element of our growth strategy is to seek select opportunities to scale the business and enhance earnings through corporate and/or portfolio acquisitions. The strategic all-share acquisition of the Merlin portfolio provides a strong blueprint of how we can achieve that aim, despite a challenging capital markets backdrop. Looking ahead, we hope to position the Company for further growth by targeting similar opportunities for increased scale, which offer a more liquid investment and attractive income returns, while providing tax efficient solutions for family property companies in the UK.

Disposals

Owning the right properties at the right time is a key element of effective property portfolio management, which necessarily involves periodically selling properties to balance the property portfolio. Custodian Property Income REIT is not a trading company but identifying opportunities to dispose of assets ahead of valuation to crystallise profit or that no longer fit within the Company's investment strategy is important.

During the Period the Company sold the following assets for an aggregate GBP8.9m, 12% ahead of the pre-offer valuation:

-- 5500 Lakeside, Cheadle, which was 66% let, for GBP4.0m; -- Wienerberger House, Cheadle, which was fully let, for GBP2.9m; -- A vacant retail unit in Guildford for GBP1.6m; and

-- A retail unit in Leicestershire for GBP0.4m.

Since the Period end six further Leicestershire assets, acquired as part of the Merlin Portfolio, were sold for an aggregate GBP2.4m.

ESG

The sustainability credentials of both the building and the location have become ever more important for occupiers and investors. As Investment Manager we are absolutely committed to achieving the Company's ambitious goals in relation to ESG and believe the real estate sector should be a leader in this field.

The weighted average EPC across the portfolio achieved a weighted average B rating (equivalent to a score of between 25 and 50) during the Period. With energy efficiency a core tenet of the Company's asset management strategy and with tenant requirements aligning with our energy efficiency goals we see this as an opportunity to secure greater tenant engagement and higher rents.

During the Period the Company has updated EPCs at 23 units across 12 properties where existing EPCs had expired or where works had been completed, improving the weighted average EPC rating from C (51) at 31 March 2025 to B (49).

The Company's EPC profile is illustrated below: 

Number of EPCs             Weighted average EPC rating[24] 
 
EPC rating         30 Sept 2025    31 Mar 2025    30 Sept 2025    31 Mar 2025 
 
A              30         21         8%         6% 
 
B              164         143        42%         41% 
 
C              136         121        35%         35% 
 
D              52         39         13%         11% 
 
E              6          17         2%         5% 
 
F              -          8         -          2% 
 
G              -          -         -          - 
 
               388         349        100%        100%

The table shows that the weighted average 'C' or better ratings has increased from 82% to 85% during the Period.

At 31 March 2025 the Company had eight 'F' rated units in two properties (Aberdeen and Arthur House, Manchester), both of which have undergone refurbishment which has improved individual unit ratings to A/B as well as significantly increasing rents.

Of the Company's 'E' rated assets, one is earmarked for disposal and three are within the Merlin portfolio, with improvements expected to be implemented as part of the portfolio integration plans.

Outlook

The asset management of our carefully curated portfolio of regional property continues to deliver rental growth, income security and refurbished buildings with improved environmental credentials. Current refurbishment and capex plans should see all properties achieve an EPC rating of A-D over the next 12 months, thus making good progress towards our stated environmental targets. The current floor area weighted average EPC for the whole portfolio is B (49). Importantly, this work is also enhancing rents and capital values while keeping properties fit for purpose and in line with tenant demand.

In the inflationary environment that is likely to persist, real assets that can be enhanced to deliver rental and capital growth will protect the real value of both shareholders' investment and income. At the same time, we will continue to look for opportunities to grow through corporate acquisitions similar to the Merlin transaction we announced at the start of the Period

Valuations have improved quarter on quarter for Custodian Property Income REIT since September 2024, driven by consistent rental growth. With rental growth potential in all sectors, the diversified nature of our portfolio is well positioned to benefit from the upside of both the real estate recovery and the improving market sentiment towards listed markets.

Richard Shepherd-Cross

for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited

Investment Manager

4 December 2025

Financial review

A summary of the Company's financial performance for the Period is shown below: 

Period ended 
                             Period ended  30 Sept 2024    Year ended 
Financial summary                    30 Sept 2025            31 Mar 2025 
                             GBP000              GBP000 
 
                                  GBP000 
 
Rental revenue                      21,741     20,731       42,828 
 
Other income                       420      242         476 
 
Expenses, dilapidations and net tenant recharges     (4,620)    (4,087)       (9,159) 
 
Net finance costs                    (3,478)    (3,683)       (7,359) 
 
EPRA profits 
                           14,063     13,203       26,786 
  
 
Net gain on investment property and depreciation     13,573     1,700        11,369 
 
Profit before tax                    27,636     14,903       38,155 

EPRA EPS (p)                       3.1      3.0         6.1 
 
Dividend cover                      101%      100%        101% 
 
OCR excluding direct property costs           1.34%     1.28%        1.30%

During the Period the Company's rent roll increased by 4.6% from GBP43.9m at 31 March 2025 to GBP45.9m at 30 September 2025 primarily due to the Merlin acquisition. Rental revenue was 4.9% higher than the period ended 30 September 2024 as the impact of ongoing rental growth and acquisitions exceeded a 1.3% decrease in occupancy and the impact of property disposals.

Other income, which primarily comprises income from solar panels, also known as photovoltaics ("PV"), has increased by 74% compared to the period ended 30 September 2024, driven by the GBP1.4m invested in PV installations over the last 18 months.

In August 2025, the Company used its variable-rate RCF, with a prevailing interest rate of c.5.8%, to repay a GBP20m loan on expiry which had a 3.9% fixed-rate of interest. However, the Company's weighted average cost of debt only increased by 0.1% during the Period to 4.0% due to SONIA decreasing by 0.25% on both 8 May and 7 August 2025, and this expired loan only represented 11% of total drawn debt at 31 March 2025.

Overall, rental growth and an increase in PV income increased EPRA earnings per share to 3.1p (2024: 3.0p) to continue to fully cover this year's dividend. This increase in recurring earnings demonstrates the robust nature of the Company's diverse property portfolio despite economic headwinds.

Debt financing

The Company's debt profile at 30 September 2025 is summarised below: 

30 Sept 2025    30 Sept 2024    31 Mar 2025 
 
Gross debt                         GBP173.5m       GBP174.0m       GBP175.0m 
 
Net gearing                         26.3%        28.5%        27.9% 
 
Weighted average cost                    4.0%        4.0%        3.9% 
 
Weighted average maturity                  4.3 years      4.8 years      4.5 years 
 
Percentage of facilities at a fixed rate of interest    69%         80%         80%

Of the Company's GBP173.5m of drawn debt facilities 69% are at fixed rates of interest. The Company's weighted average term and cost of drawn debt at 30 September 2025 were 4.3 years and 4.0% respectively (fixed rate only: 5.3 years and 3.3%). This high proportion of fixed rate debt significantly mitigates medium-term interest rate risk for the Company and provides shareholders with a beneficial margin between the fixed cost of debt and income returns from the property portfolio.

The Company operates with a conservative level of net gearing, with target borrowings over the medium-term of 25% of the aggregate market value of all properties at the time of drawdown. The Company's net gearing decreased from 27.9% LTV at 31 March 2025 to 26.3% during the Period primarily due to disposals and acquiring the ungeared Merlin Portfolio for all-share consideration.

At the Period end the Company had the following facilities available:

-- A GBP60m RCF with Lloyds Bank plc ("Lloyds") with interest of between 1.62% and 1.92% above SONIA, determined by

reference to the prevailing LTV ratio of a discrete security pool of assets, and expiring on 10 November 2027. The

facility was GBP52m drawn at the Period-end. Options remain in place to extend the term by a further year to 2028,

and to increase the facility limit to GBP75m, both subject to Lloyds' consent.

-- A GBP45m term loan facility with Scottish Widdows ("SWIP") repayable in June 2028, with fixed annual interest of

2.987%; and -- A GBP75m term loan facility with Aviva Real Estate Investors ("Aviva") comprising:

-- A GBP35m tranche repayable on 6 April 2032, with fixed annual interest of 3.02%; -- A GBP15m tranche repayable on 3 November 2032 with fixed annual interest of 3.26%; and -- A GBP25m tranche repayable on 3 November 2032 with fixed annual interest of 4.10%.

Each facility has a discrete security pool, comprising a number of the Company's individual properties, over which the relevant lender has security and covenants:

-- The maximum LTV of each discrete security pool is either 45% or 50%, with an overarching covenant on the Company's

property portfolio of a maximum of either 35% or 40% LTV; and -- Historical interest cover, requiring net rental income from each discrete security pool, over the preceding three

months, to exceed either 150% (RCF) or 250% (fixed rate loans) of the facility's quarterly interest liability.

The Company's debt facilities contain market-standard cross-guarantees such that a default on an individual facility will result in all facilities falling into default.

At the Period end the Company had GBP183.7m (29% of the property portfolio) of unencumbered assets which could be charged to the security pools to enhance the LTV and interest cover on the individual loans, of which a further GBP4.5m is in the process of being charged.

On 13 August 2025 the Company increased the limit on the RCF from GBP50m to GBP60m and repaid a GBP20m loan from SWIP on its expiry using its RCF facility.

Dividends

The Company has declared dividends per share of 3.0p relating to the Period, 101% covered by EPRA earnings. The Company paid dividends per share of 3.0p during the Period relating to FY25 Q4 and FY26 Q1.

The Company paid an interim dividend per share of 1.5p relating to FY26 Q2 on Friday 28 November 2025 to shareholders on the register on 7 November 2025, which was designated as a property income distribution ("PID").

Ed Moore

for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited

Investment Manager

4 December 2025

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Company's assets consist of direct investments in UK commercial property. Its principal risks are therefore related to the UK commercial property market in general, the particular circumstances of the properties in which it is invested and their tenants. The Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2025 set out the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company at that time, and the way in which they are mitigated and managed, which are summarised below.

-- Loss of contractual revenue; -- Decreases in property portfolio valuations; -- Reduced availability or increased costs of debt and complying with loan covenants; -- Inadequate performance, controls or systems operated by the Investment Manager; -- Non-compliance with regulatory or legal changes; -- Business interruption from cyber or terrorist attack, or pandemics; -- Failure to meet environmental compliance requirements or occupier market expectations, and physical risks to

properties due to environmental factors and extreme weather; and -- Unidentified risk and liabilities associated with the acquisition of new properties (whether acquired directly or

via a corporate structure)

The following emerging risks were added to the Company's risk register during the year ended 31 March 2025, but are not considered by the Board to be principal risks:

-- Increases in yields of long-term fixed-rate government bonds impacting demand for the Company's shares; and -- Shareholder activists in the Investment Company sector become shareholders and do not act in the best interests of

all shareholders.

The Company's share price has also been impacted by geo-political risk relating to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, tensions between the USA and its trading partners and its volatile political climate, and UK specific factors including apparent declining health of public markets and a 'cost of living crisis'. However, these factors are not considered direct emerging risks because of the Company's diverse property portfolio covering all sectors and geographical areas in the UK with over 400 individual tenancies.

We do not anticipate any changes to the other risks and uncertainties disclosed over the remainder of the financial year.

Condensed consolidated statement of total comprehensive income

For the six months ended 30 September 2025 

Unaudited  
                                                      Audited 
 
                                Unaudited 6 
                                  months      6 months 
                                   to 30 Sept 2025 to 30 Sept 2024   12 months 
                                  GBP000                 to 31 Mar 
                                               2025 
                                                   GBP000 
                                            GBP000 
 
 
                             Note 

Revenue                         4     25,703      24,757        47,997 

Investment management fee                      (1,849)     (1,692)       (3,417) 
 
Operating expenses of rental property                                      
                             
 -- rechargeable to tenants                   (2,418)     (2,942)       (3,562) 
 
 -- directly incurred                        (2,315)     (2,413)       (4,891) 
 
Professional fees                          (371)      (369)        (823) 
 
Directors' fees                           (182)      (172)        (345) 
 
Other expenses                            (1,149)     (409)        (1,099) 
 
Expenses                               (8,284)     (7,997)       (14,137) 

Operating profit before net gains on investment property   
                              17,419      16,760        33,860 

Unrealised gains on revaluation of investment property:                             
 
 -- relating to property revaluations          9     13,831      1,699        11,211 
 
 -- relating to acquisition costs                  (953)      -          (1) 
 
Profit on disposal of investment property              818       127         444 
 
Net gains on investment property                   13,696      1,826        11,654 

Operating profit                           31,115      18,586        45,514 

Finance income                      5     64        56          127 
 
Finance costs                      6     (3,543)     (3,739)       (7,486) 
 
Net finance costs                          (3,478)     (3,683)       (7,359) 

Profit before tax                          27,636      14,903        38,155 

Income tax                        7     -        -          - 

Profit for the Period, net of tax                  27,636      14,903        38,155
Other comprehensive income                      1,551      -          714 
 
  
                                 29,187      14,903        8,869 
Total comprehensive income for the Period, net of tax 

Attributable to:                                                 
 
Owners of the Company                        27,636      14,903        38,155 

Earnings per ordinary share:                                           
 
Basic and diluted (p)                  3     6.1       3.4         8.7 
 
EPRA (p)                         3     3.1       3.0         6.1

The profit and total comprehensive income for the period arise from continuing operations and is all attributable to owners of the Company. Other comprehensive income represents items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss.

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

At 30 September 2025

Registered number: 08863271 

Unaudited  
                                    Unaudited   at 30 Sept 2024   Audited 
                               Note    at 30 Sept             at 31 Mar 
                                    2025              2025 
                                GBP000                GBP000 
                                           GBP000 

Non-current assets                                                
 
Investment property                     9     622,838    582,437       594,364 
 
Property, plant and equipment                10     6,213     3,448        4,711 

Total non-current assets                        629,051    585,885       599,075 

Current assets                                                  
 
Assets held for sale                    9     2,196     -          - 
 
Housing inventory                            1,291     -          - 
 
Trade and other receivables                 11     7,066     6,567        5,201 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                  13     7,922     10,919        10,118 

Total current assets                          18,475    17,486        15,319 

Total assets                              647,526    603,371       614,394 

Equity                                                      
 
Issued capital                       15     4,638     4,409        4,409 
 
Share premium                              250,970    250,970       250,970 
 
Merger reserve                             37,684    18,931        18,931 
 
Treasury shares                             (1,735)    -          - 
 
Retained earnings                            162,513    138,416       148,442 
 
Revaluation reserve                           2,265     -          714 

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company   
                                456,335    412,726       423,466 

Non-current liabilities                                              
 
Borrowings                         14     172,317    152,526       153,641 
 
Other payables                       12     2,093     570         2,087 

Total non-current liabilities                      174,410    153,096       155,728 

Current liabilities                                                
 
Borrowings                         14     -       19,974        19,989 
 
Trade and other payables                  12     8,691     9,759        7,029 
 
Deferred income                             8,090     7,816        8,182 

Total current liabilities                        16,781    37,549        35,200 

Total liabilities                            191,191    190,645       190,928 

Total equity and liabilities                      647,526    603,371       614,394

These interim financial statements of Custodian Property Income REIT plc were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 4 December 2025 and are signed on its behalf by:

David MacLellan

Chairman

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

For the six months ended 30 September 2025 

Unaudited     Audited 
 
                                      Unaudited 6 
                                      months    6 months     12 months 
                                  Note   to 30 Sept  to 30 Sept 2024 
                                      2025 
                                  GBP000 
                                                      to 31 Mar 
                                           GBP000       2025 
                                                      GBP000 

Operating activities                                                
 
Profit for the Period                            27,636    14,903      38,155 
 
Net finance costs                         5,6   3,478     3,683      7,359 
 
Valuation increase of investment property, net of acquisition   9    (12,878)   (1,699)     (11,211) 
costs
Impact of rent free                        9    (1,450)    (789)      (1,470) 
 
Amortisation of right-of-use asset                 9    3       3        7 
 
Profit on disposal of investment property                  (818)     (127)      (444) 
 
Depreciation                            10    122      126       285 

Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working 
capital and provisions                         
                                  16,093    16,100      32,681 

Increase in trade and other receivables                   (1,721)    (3,237)     (1,871) 
 
(Decrease)/increase in trade/other payables and deferred income       (171)     2,131      1,286 
 
Decrease in housing stock                          576      -        - 

Cash generated from operations                        (1,316)    14,994      32,096 

Interest and other finance charges                 6    (3,332)    (3,514)     (7,068) 
 
                                                        
                                     11,445    11,480 
Net cash flows from operating activities                            25,028 

Investing activities                                                
 
Purchase of investment property                       -       -        - 
 
Capital expenditure and development                9    (6,126)    (4,055)     (6,843) 
 
Acquisition costs                              (953)     -        - 
 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment             10    (73)     (617)      (1,326) 
 
Disposal of investment property                       8,907     13,650      15,050 
 
Costs of disposal of investment property                   (143)     (297)      (331) 
 
Interest and finance income received                5    64      56        127 

Net cash flows from investing activities                   1,676     8,737      6,677 

Financing activities                                                
 
New borrowings origination costs                  14    (25)     (15)       (78) 
 
Net repayment of RCF                             (1,500)    (5,000)     (4,000) 
 
Dividends paid                           8    (13,565)   (13,997)     (27,223) 
 
Share buybacks                                (1,735)    -        - 
 
Equity issuance costs                            (48)     -        - 

Net cash flows used in financing activities                 (16,873)   (19,012)     (31,301) 
 
Net (decrease)/increase/in cash and cash equivalents             (3,752)    1,205      404 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at start of the period               10,118    9,714      9,714 
 
Cash and cash equivalents acquired                      1,556     -        - 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period                7,922     10,919      10,118

Condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity

For the six months ended 30 September 2025 

Issued              Share  Retained       Total 
                             Merger   Treasury           Reval'n 
                         reserve   shares        reserve 
                          capital         prem'  earnings     equity 
                       GBP000    GBP000         GBP000 
                     Note  GBP000           GBP000  GBP000       GBP000 

At 31 March 2025 (audited)             4,409  18,931   -      250,970 148,442 714     423,466 

Profit for the Period               -    -      -      -    27,636  -      27,636 
 
Revaluation of PPE            10   -    -      -      -    -    1,564    1,564 
 
Depreciation of PPE revaluation surplus 10   -    -      -      -    -    (13)     (13) 
 
Total comprehensive income for Period       -    -      -      -    27,636  1,551    29,187 
 
Transactions with owners of the Company,                                            
recognised directly in equity 
 
 
Dividends                8    -    -      -      -    (13,565) -      (13,565) 

Purchase of own shares into treasury        -    -      (1,735)   -    -    -      (1,735) 
 
Share issuance              15   229   18,753   -      -    -    -      18,982 

At 30 September 2025 (unaudited)       4,638  37,684   (1,735)   250,970 162,513 2,265    456,335 
                          Issued              Share  Retained       Total 
                             Merger   Treasury           Reval'n 
                         reserve   shares        reserve 
                          capital         Prem'  earnings     equity 
                       GBP000    GBP000         GBP000 
                     Note  GBP000           GBP000  GBP000       GBP000 

At 31 March 2024 (audited)             4,409  18,931   -      250,970 137,510 -      411,820 

Profit and total comprehensive income 
for the period                         -      -      -
                     -    -            14,903      14,903 
                                       
 
Transactions with owners of the Company,                                            
recognised directly in equity 
 
 
Dividends                8    -    -      -      -    (13,997) -      (13,997) 

At 30 September 2024 (unaudited)          4,409  18,931   -      250,970 138,416        412,726 
At 31 March 2024 (audited)                 4,409  18,931  -    250,970  137,510  -    411,820 

Profit for the year                    -    -    -    -     38,155  -    38,155 
 
Revaluation of PPE                10   -    -    -    -     -     714   714 

Total comprehensive income for year            -    -    -    -     38,155  714   38,869 

Transactions with owners of the Company,                                            
recognised directly in equity 
 
 
Dividends                    8    -    -    -    -     (27,223) -    (27,223) 

At 31 March 2025 (audited)                 4,409  18,931  -    250,970  148,442  714   423,466

Notes to the interim financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2025

1. Corporate information

The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales, whose shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities. The interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for the revaluation of investment property, and are presented in pounds sterling with all values rounded to the nearest thousand pounds (GBP000), except when otherwise indicated. The interim financial statements were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors on 4 December 2025.

2. Basis of preparation and accounting policies

1. Basis of preparation

The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements. The Annual Report for the year ending 31 March 2026 will be prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") of the IASB (together "IFRS") as adopted by the United Kingdom, and in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act applicable to companies reporting under IFRS.

The information relating to the Period is unaudited and does not constitute statutory financial statements within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. A copy of the statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was not qualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain statements under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Certain statements in this report are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements.

2. Significant accounting policies

The principal accounting policies adopted by the Company and applied to these interim financial statements are consistent with those policies applied to the Company's Annual Report and financial statements.

During the Period the Company acquired housing stock as part of the Merlin acquisition, to which the following policy has been applied:

Housing inventory

Housing inventory comprises residential properties acquired for sale measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less estimated costs of completion and costs necessary to make the sale. Housing stock is assessed for impairment at each reporting date, and any write-downs to net realisable value are recognised in cost of sales.

During the Period the Company commenced a share buyback programme, to which the following policy has been applied:

Treasury shares

Consideration for the purchase of the Company's own equity instruments (treasury shares), including any directly attributable incremental costs, is recognised as a deduction from equity within a treasury shares reserve. Treasury shares are not recognised as a financial asset.

When treasury shares are sold or reissued, any difference between the carrying amount and the consideration received is recognised within share premium.

The number of treasury shares held is excluded from the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share.

3. Critical judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty

Preparation of the interim financial statements requires the Company to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities and the disclosure of contingent liabilities. If in the future such estimates and assumptions, which are based on the Directors' best judgement at the date of preparation of the interim financial statements, deviate from actual circumstances, the original estimates and assumptions will be modified as appropriate in the period in which the circumstances change.

Judgements

No significant judgements have been made in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies, other than those involving estimations, that have had a significant effect on the amounts recognised within the interim financial statements.

Estimates

The accounting estimate with a significant risk of a material change to the carrying values of assets and liabilities within the next year relates to the valuation of investment property. Investment property is valued at the reporting date at fair value. Where an investment property is being redeveloped the property continues to be treated as an investment property. Surpluses and deficits attributable to the Company arising from revaluation are recognised in profit or loss. Valuation surpluses reflected in retained earnings are not distributable until realised on sale. In making its judgement over the valuation of properties, the Company considers valuations performed by the independent valuers in determining the fair value of its investment properties. The valuers make reference to market evidence of transaction prices for similar properties. The valuations are based upon assumptions including future rental income, anticipated capex and maintenance costs (particularly in the context of mitigating the impact of climate change) and appropriate discount rates (ie property yields). The key sources of estimation uncertainty within these inputs above are future rental income and property yields. Reasonably possible changes to these inputs across the portfolio would have a material impact on its valuation and are set out in Note 9.

4. Going concern

The Directors believe the Company is well placed to manage its business risks successfully and the Company's projections show that it should be able to operate within the level of its current financing arrangements for at least the 12 months from the date of approval of these financial statements. The Board assesses the Company's prospects over the long-term, taking into account rental growth expectations, climate related risks, longer-term debt strategy, expectations around capital investment in the portfolio and the UK's long-term economic outlook. At quarterly Board meetings, the Board reviews summaries of the Company's liquidity position and compliance with loan covenants, as well as forecast financial performance and cash flows.

Forecast

The Investment Manager maintains a detailed forecast model projecting the financial performance of the Company over a period of three years, which provides a reasonable level of accuracy regarding projected lease renewals, asset-by-asset capex, property acquisitions and disposals, rental growth, interest rate changes, cost inflation and refinancing of the Company's debt facilities ahead of expiry. The detailed forecast model allows robust sensitivity analysis to be conducted and over the three year forecast period included the following key assumptions:

-- 1% annual loss of contractual revenue through Company Voluntary Arrangements or tenant default; -- 70% tenant retention rate at lease break or expiry with vacated assets followed by an appropriate period of void; -- Rental growth, captured at the earlier of rent review or lease expiry, based on current ERVs adjusted for consensus

forecast changes; -- Portfolio valuation movements based on consensus forecast changes; -- Selling assets currently earmarked for disposal; -- The Company's capex programme to invest in its existing assets continues as expected; and -- Interest rates follow the prevailing forward curve.

In accordance with Provision 35 of the AIC Code the Directors have assessed the Company's prospects as a going concern over a period of 12 months from the date of approval of the Interim Report, using the same forecast model and assessing the risks against each of these assumptions.

The Directors note that the Company has performed strongly during the Period despite economic headwinds with like-for-like rents increasing over the last six months.

Sensitivities

Sensitivity analysis involves flexing these key assumptions, taking into account the principal risks and uncertainties and emerging risks detailed in the Annual Report. This analysis includes stress testing the point at which covenants would breach through rent losses and property valuation movements, and assessing their impact on the following areas:

Covenant compliance

The Company operates the loan facilities summarised in Note 14. At 30 September 2025 the Company had the following headroom on lender covenants at a portfolio level with:

-- Net gearing of 26.3% compared to a maximum LTV covenant of 35% on its Aviva facilities and 40% on its Lloyds and

SWIP facilities, with GBP183.7m (29% of the property portfolio) unencumbered by the Company's borrowings; and -- 126% minimum headroom on interest cover covenants for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Over the three year assessment period the Company's forecast model projects a small increase in net gearing with a small increase in headroom on interest cover covenants. Reverse stress testing has been undertaken to understand what circumstances would result in potential breaches of financial covenants over these periods. While the assumptions applied in these scenarios are possible, they do not represent the Board's view of the likely outturn, but the results help inform the Directors' assessment of the viability of the Company. The testing indicated that:

-- The rate of loss or deferral of contractual rent on the borrowing facility with least headroom would need to

deteriorate by 22% from the levels included in the Company's prudent base case forecasts to breach interest cover

covenants from the levels included in the Company's prudent base case forecasts, assuming no unencumbered

properties were charged; or -- To risk breaching the applicable covenant, property valuations would have to decrease from the 30 September 2025

position by:

- 25% at a portfolio level; or

- 12% at an individual charge pool level, assuming no further properties were charged.

The Board notes that the latest IPF Forecasts for UK Commercial Property Investment survey suggests an average 2.7% increase in rents during 2026 with capital value increases of 3.6%. The Board believes that the valuation of the Company's property portfolio will prove resilient due to its higher weighting to industrial assets and overall diverse and high-quality asset and tenant base comprising over 150 assets and over 300 typically 'institutional grade' tenants across all commercial sectors.

Liquidity

At 30 September 2025 the Company had GBP5.9m of unrestricted cash and GBP6.5m undrawn RCF, with gross borrowings of GBP173.5m resulting in net gearing of 26.3%. The Company increased its RCF limit during the Period from GBP50m to GBP60m to maintain headroom on using the RCF to repay the GBP20m SWIP loan on expiry. The Company's forecast model projects it will have sufficient cash and undrawn facilities to continue its programme of capital investment, pay its target dividends and its expense and interest liabilities.

Results of the assessments

Based on the prudent assumptions within the Company's forecasts regarding the factors set out above, the Directors expect that over the period of their assessment:

-- The Company has surplus cash to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due; -- Borrowing covenants are complied with; and -- REIT tests are complied with.

Having due regard to these matters and after making appropriate enquiries, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for a period of at least 12 months from the date of signing of these condensed consolidated financial statements and, therefore, the Board continues to adopt the going concern basis in their preparation.

5. Segmental reporting

An operating segment is a distinguishable component of the Company that engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses, whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the Company's chief operating decision maker (the Board) to make decisions about the allocation of resources and assessment of performance and about which discrete financial information is available. As the chief operating decision maker reviews financial information for, and makes decisions about the Company's investment properties as a portfolio, the Directors have identified a single operating segment, that of investment in commercial properties.

3. Earnings per ordinary share

Basic earnings per share ("EPS") amounts are calculated by dividing net profit for the Period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the Period.

Diluted EPS amounts are calculated by dividing the net profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the Period (excluding treasury shares) plus the weighted average number of ordinary shares that would be issued on the conversion of all the dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares. There are no dilutive instruments.

The following reflects the income and share data used in the basic and diluted earnings per share computations: 

Audited 
 
                                   Unaudited 6 months Unaudited 6 months 12 months 
  
                                 to 30 Sept 2025  to 30 Sept 2024  to 31 Mar 
 
                                                      2025 

Net profit and diluted net profit attributable to equity holders of 27,636       14,903       38,155 
the Company (GBP000) 
 
 
Net gain on investment property and depreciation (GBP000)       (13,573)      (1,700)      (11,369) 
 
                                                        
EPRA net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (GBP000) 14,063       13,203 
                                                26,786 

Weighted average number of ordinary shares (excluding treasury                          
shares): 

Issued ordinary shares at start of the Period (thousands)      440,850      440,850      440,850 
 
Effect of shares issued and repurchased during the Period      14,309       -         - 
(thousands) 
 
 
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares (thousands)   455,160      440,850      440,850 
 
Basic and diluted EPS (p)                      6.1        3.4        8.7 
 
                                                        
                                 3.1        3.0 
EPRA EPS (p)                                            6.1

4. Revenue 

Unaudited  
                            Unaudited                Audited 
 
 
                                      6 months 
                            6 months     to 30 Sept 2024    12 months 
                        to 30 Sept 2025             to 31 Mar 2025 
                            GBP000                 GBP000 
                                   GBP000 

Rental income from investment property         21,741      20,731         42,828 
 
Sale of housing stock                  583        -           - 
 
Income from recharges to tenants            2,189       2,942         3,562 
 
Income from dilapidations                770        842          1,131 
 
Other income                      420        242          476 
 
                             25,703      24,757         47,997

5. Finance income 

Unaudited  
                Unaudited                Audited 
 
 
                          6 months 
                6 months     to 30 Sept 2024    12 months 
            to 30 Sept 2025             to 31 Mar 2025 
                GBP000                 GBP000 
                       GBP000 

Bank interest          64        56           127 
 
                 64        56           127

6. Finance costs 

Unaudited  
                                 Unaudited               Audited 
  
 
                                         6 months 
                                 6 months     to 30 Sept 2024    12 months 
                                to 30 Sept 2025            to 31 Mar 2025 
                                 GBP000                GBP000 
 
                                        GBP000 

Amortisation of arrangement fees on debt facilities        210       225          418 
 
Other finance costs                        51        120          443 
 
Bank interest                           3,282      3,394         6,625 

                                  3,543      3,739         7,486

7. Income tax

The effective tax rate for the Period is lower than the standard rate of corporation tax in the UK during the Period of 25.0% (2024: 25.0%). The differences are explained below: 

Unaudited  
                                     Unaudited             Audited 
 
 
                                             6 months 
                                     6 months    to 30 Sept 2024  12 months 
                                   to 30 Sept            to 31 Mar 
                                     2025             2025 
                                     GBP000               GBP000 
                                            GBP000 

Profit before income tax                         27,636     14,903       38,155 

Tax at a standard rate of 25.0% (30 September 2024: 25.0%, 31 March 
2025: 25.0%) 
                                   6,909     3,726       9,539 

Effects of:                                                   
 
REIT tax exempt rental profits and gains                 (6,909)    (3,726)      (9,539) 

Income tax expense for the Period                    -       -         - 

Effective income tax rate                        0.0%      0.0%        0.0%

The Company operates as a REIT and hence profits and gains from the property rental business are normally exempt from corporation tax.

8. Dividends 

Unaudited  
                                       Unaudited           Audited 
 
 
                                              6 months 
                                       6 months   to 30 Sept 2024 12 months 
                                     to 30 Sept           to 31 Mar 
                                       2025            2025 
                                       GBP000              GBP000 
                                              GBP000 

Interim equity dividends paid on ordinary shares relating to the periods                      
ended: 
 
 
31 March 2024: 1.375p                            -       6,062      6,062 
 
30 June 2024: 1.5p                              -       6,613      6,613 
 
30 September 2024: 1.5p                           -       -        6,613 
 
31 December 2024: 1.5p                            -       -        6,613 
 
31 March 2025: 1.5p                             6,613     -        - 
 
30 June 2025: 1.5p                              6,952     -        - 
 
Special equity dividends paid on ordinary shares relating to the year ended -       1,322      1,322 
31 March 2024: 0.3p 

                                       13,565    13,997      27,223

The Directors approved an interim dividend relating to the quarter ended 30 September 2025 of 1.5p per ordinary share in October 2025 which has not been included as a liability in these interim financial statements. This interim dividend was paid on Friday 28 November 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 November 2025.

9. Investment property and assets held for sale 

Unaudited at 31 
                                                    Mar 
                             Unaudited at 30 Sept  Unaudited at 30 Sept 
                             2025          2024 
                           
                                                 2025 
Assets held for sale 
                             GBP000          GBP000 
 
                                                GBP000 

Balance at the start of the                  -           11,000         11,000 
period 
 
 
Reclassification from investment                2,196         -           - 
property 
 
 
Disposals                           -           (11,000)        (11,000) 
 
Balance at the end of the period                2,196         -           -

Investment property 

GBP000 

At 31 March 2025                           594,364 

Impact of lease incentives and lease costs              1,450 
 
Additions                               18,165 
 
Acquisition costs                           (953) 
 
Capital expenditure                          6,126 
 
Disposals                               (7,947) 
 
Amortisation of right-of-use asset                  (3) 
 
Reclassification as held for sale                   (2,196) 
 
Valuation increase                          13,831 

At 30 September 2025                         622,838 
                               GBP000 

At 31 March 2024                      578,122 

Impact of lease incentives and lease costs         789 
 
Additions                          - 
 
Capital expenditure                     4,055 
 
Disposals                          (2,225) 
 
Amortisation of right-of-use asset             (3) 

Valuation decrease                     1,699 

At 30 September 2024                    582,437 
At 31 March 2024                      578,122 
 
Impact of lease incentives and lease costs         1,470 
 
Amortisation of right-of-use asset             (7) 
 
Capital expenditure                     6,843 
 
Disposals                          (3,275) 

Valuation increase                     11,211 
 
At 31 March 2025                      594,364

GBP441.3m (2024: GBP476.8m) of investment property was charged as security against the Company's borrowings at the Period end with a further GBP4.5m in the process of being charged. GBP0.6m (2024: GBP0.6m) of investment property comprises right-of-use assets.

Investment property is stated at the Directors' estimate of its 30 September 2025 fair value. Savills (UK) Limited ("Savills") and Knight Frank LLP ("KF"), professionally qualified independent property valuers, each valued approximately half of the property portfolio at 30 September 2025 in accordance with the Appraisal and Valuation Standards published by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ("RICS"). Savills and KF have recent experience in the relevant locations and categories of the property being valued.

Investment property and assets held for sale have been valued using the investment method which involves applying a yield to rental income streams. Inputs include yield, current rent and ERV. For the Period end valuation, the following inputs were used: 

Weighted 

                   average passing rent of let 
        Valuation     properties           ERV range            EPRA topped-up NIY 
  
        30 September 2025 (GBP per sq ft)          (GBP per sq ft)   
Sector 
        GBP000                               Equivalent yield 
 
Industrial     319.2       6.1               2.1 - 15.0   7.0%       5.6% 
 
Retail warehouse  135.8       11.6              5.2 - 28.4   7.7%       7.5% 
 
Other       82.4       10.5              1.5 - 80.0*  8.1%       7.5% 
 
Office       54.3       14.0              6.6 - 38.0   11.1%      7.9% 
 
High street retail 33.3       17.8              3.1 - 67.0   8.2%       9.7% 
 
          625.0

*Drive-through restaurants' ERV per sq ft are based on building floor area rather than area inclusive of drive-through lanes.

Valuation reports are based on both information provided by the Company eg current rents and lease terms, which are derived from the Company's financial and property management systems and are subject to the Company's overall control environment, and assumptions applied by the property valuers eg ERVs, expected capex and yields. These assumptions are based on market observation and the property valuers' professional judgement. In estimating the fair value of each property, the highest and best use of the properties is their current use.

All other factors being equal, a higher equivalent yield would lead to a decrease in the valuation of investment property, and an increase in the current or estimated future rental stream would have the effect of increasing capital value, and vice versa. However, there are interrelationships between unobservable inputs which are partially determined by market conditions, which could impact on these changes. 

30 Sept 2025  31 Mar 2025 
                          GBP000      GBP000 

Increase in equivalent yield of 0.25%         36,264     34,941 
 
Decrease in equivalent yield of 0.25%         (32,175)    (30,975) 
 
Increase of 5% in ERV                 1,963      1,864 
 
Decrease of 5% in ERV                 (1,939)     (1,834)

10. Property, plant and equipment 

PV cells    EV chargers    Total 
 
                                     GBP000      GBP000        GBP000 

Cost/valuation                                                  
 
At 31 March 2025                            3,808      1,126       4,934 
 
Additions                                73       -         73 
 
Valuation increase net of depreciation eliminated on revaluation    1,513      -         1,513 
 
At 30 September 2025                          5,393      1,126       6,519 

Depreciation                                                   
 
At 31 March 2025                            -        (223)       (223) 
 
Depreciation                              (52)      (83)        (135) 
 
Eliminated on revaluation                        52       -         52
Accumulated at 30 September 2025                    -        306        306 

Net book value at 30 September 2025                   5,393      820        6,213 
                      PV cells    EV chargers    Total 
 
                      GBP000      GBP000        GBP000 

Cost/valuation                                    
 
At 31 March 2024              2,076      1,126       3,202 
 
Additions                 617       -         617 
 
At 30 September 2024            2,693      1,126       3,819 

Depreciation                                     
 
At 31 March 2024              (123)      (122)       (245) 
 
Depreciation                (76)      (50)        (126) 
 
Accumulated at 30 September 2024      (199)      (172)       (371) 

Net book value at 30 September 2024    2,494      954        3,448 
Cost/valuation                                             
 
At 31 March 2024                            2,076    1,126    3,202 
 
Additions                                1,326    -      1,326 
 
Valuation increase net of depreciation eliminated on revaluation    406     -      406 
 
At 31 March 2025                            3,808    1,126    4,934 

Depreciation                                              
 
At 31 March 2024                            (123)    (122)    (245) 
 
Depreciation                              (185)    (100)    (285) 
 
Eliminated on revaluation                        308     (1)     307 
 
Accumulated at 31 March 2025                      -      (223)    (223) 

Net book value at 31 March 2025                     3,808    903     4,711

11. Trade and other receivables 

Unaudited  
                                Unaudited 
 
                                                  Audited 
                                         at 30 Sept 2024    at 31 Mar 2025 
                                at 30 Sept 2025             GBP000 
                              GBP000 
 
                                       GBP000 

Trade receivables before expected credit loss provision    5,335       4,476         4,387 
 
Expected credit loss provision                 (539)       (499)         (627) 
 
Trade receivables                       4,796       3,977         3,760 
 
Other receivables                       1,756       2,250         1,146 
 
Prepayments and accrued income                 514        340          295 
 
                                7,066       6,567         5,201

The Company regularly monitors the effectiveness of the criteria used to identify whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk, for example a deterioration in a tenant's or sector's outlook or rent payment performance, and revises them as appropriate to ensure that the criteria are capable of identifying significant increases in credit risk before amounts become past due.

Tenant rent deposits of GBP1.6m (2024: GBP1.8m) are held as collateral against certain trade receivable balances.

The Company considers the following as constituting an event of default for internal credit risk management purposes as historical experience indicates that financial assets that meet either of the following criteria are generally not recoverable:

-- When there is a breach of financial covenants by the debtor; or -- Available information indicates the debtor is unlikely to pay its creditors.

Such balances are provided for in full. For remaining balances the Company has applied an expected credit loss ("ECL") matrix based on its experience of collecting rent arrears. The majority of tenants are invoiced for rental income quarterly in advance and are issued with invoices before the relevant quarter starts. Invoices become due on the first day of the rent quarter and are considered past due if payment is not received by this date. Other receivables are considered past due when the given terms of credit expire. 

Unaudited  
                                    Unaudited             Audited 
 
 
                                            at 30 Sept 2024 
                                    at 30 Sept             at 31 Mar 
                                  2025              2025 
                                    GBP000                GBP000 
Expected credit loss provision                             GBP000 

Opening balance                             627      855         855 
 
Decrease in provision relating to trade receivables that are      (92)      (235)        196 
credit-impaired 
 
 
Utilisation of provisions                        (8)      (121)        (424) 
 
Acquired                                12       -          - 

Closing balance                             539      499         627

The ageing of receivables considered credit impaired is as follows: 

Group and Company                      Unaudited  
                      Unaudited                Audited 
 
 
                                at 30 Sept 2024 
                      at 30 Sept 2025             at 31 Mar 2025 
                GBP000                 GBP000 
                             GBP000 

0 - 3 months                 351        471          106 
 
3 - 6 months                 50        10           40 
 
Over 6 months                342        541          551 

Closing balance               743        1,022         697

12. Trade and other payables 

Unaudited 
                     Unaudited                Audited 
 
 
                               at 30 Sept 2024 
                     at 30 Sept 2025             at 31 Mar 2025 
                   GBP000                 GBP000 
                            GBP000 
 
Falling due in less than one year:                            

Trade and other payables         5,100       3,745         2,603 
 
Social security and other taxes      325        942          760 
 
Accruals                 3,163       3,307         3,601
Rental deposits and retentions      103        1,765*         65 

                      8,691       9,759         7,029 

Falling due in more than one year:                            

Rental deposits              1,527       -*           1,521 
 
Other creditors              566        570          566 

                      2,093       570          2,151

*The ageing of rental deposits was not disclosed for the period ended 30 September 2024.

The Directors consider that the carrying amount of trade and other payables approximates their fair value. Trade payables and accruals principally comprise amounts outstanding for trade purchases and ongoing costs. For most suppliers interest is charged if payment is not made within the required terms. Thereafter, interest is chargeable on the outstanding balances at various rates. The Company has financial risk management policies in place to ensure that all payables are paid within the credit timescale.

13. Cash and cash equivalents 

Unaudited  
                 Unaudited                Audited 
 
 
                          at 30 Sept 2024 
                 at 30 Sept 2025             at 31 Mar 2025 
               GBP000                 GBP000 
                        GBP000 

Cash and cash equivalents    7,922       10,919         10,118

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 2025 include GBP1.6m (2024: GBP4.4m, 31 March 2025: GBP2.2m) of restricted cash comprising: GBP1.6m (2024: GBP1.8m, 31 March 2025: GBP1.6m) rental deposits held on behalf of tenants, GBPnil (2024: GBP2.6m, 31 March 2025: GBPNil) disposal proceeds held in charged disposal accounts or in solicitor client accounts.

14. Borrowings 

Costs incurred in the arrangement of bank 
                         borrowings                    
                  Bank borrowings 
                                                          
                       GBP000                     Total 
                  GBP000 
                                                GBP000 

Falling due within one year:                                               

At 31 March 2025          20,000      (11)                     19,989      
 
Repayment             (20,000)     -                       (20,000)     
 
Amortisation of arrangement fees  -         11                      11        
 
At 30 September 2025        -         -                       -        

Falling due in more than one year: 

At 31 March 2025          155,000      (1,359)                    153,641 
                                                          
 
Costs incurred in the arrangement 
of 
                  -         (23)                     (121) 
                                                        
 
bank borrowings 
 
Net drawdown of RCF        18,500      -                       18,500 
                                                          
 
Amortisation            -         199                      297 
                                                          
 
At 30 September 2025        173,500      (1,183)                    172,317 

                173,500      (1,183)                    172,317 
                                                          
Total borrowings at 30 September 
2025 
                                                    
                       
                             Costs incurred in the arrangement of bank 
                           borrowings                  
                      Bank borrowings 
                                                          
                         GBP000                   Total 
                     GBP000 
                                                GBP000 

Falling due within one year:                                               

At 31 March 2024             -        -                     -        
 
Reclassification             20,000     (40)                   19,960     
 
Amortisation of arrangement fees     -        14                    14       
 
At 30 September 2024           20,000     (26)                   19,974     

Falling due in more than one year: 

At 31 March 2024             179,000     (1,710)                  177,290 
                                                          
 
Reclassification             (20,000)    40                    (19,960) 
                                                          
 
New borrowings              -        -                     - 
                                                          
 
Costs incurred in the arrangement of bank -        (15)                   (15) 
borrowings                                                     
 
 
Net repayment of RCF           (5,000)     -                     (5,000) 
                                                          
 
Amortisation               -        211                    211
                                                          
 
At 30 September 2024           154,000     (1,474)                  152,526 

Total borrowings at 30 September 2024   174,000     (1,500)                  172,500 

                               Costs incurred in the arrangement of 
                               borrowings                   

                           GBP000                    Total 
                            Borrowings 
                            GBP000 
                                                   GBP000 
 
Falling due within one year: 

At 31 March 2024                       -     -                     - 
 
Reclassification                       20,000   (11)                    19,989 
 
Repayment of borrowings                   -     -                     - 
 
Amortisation of arrangement                 -     -                     - 
fees 
 
 
At 31 March 2025                       20,000   (11)                    19,989 
Falling due in more than one year:                                     
 
At 31 March 2024                           179,000     (1,710)    177,290 
 
Reclassification                           (20,000)    11       (19,989) 
 
Repayment of borrowings                        (4,000)     -       (4,000) 
 
Arrangement fees incurred                       -        (78)      (78) 
 
Amortisation of arrangement fees                   -       418       418 
 
At 31 March 2025                           155,000     (1,359)    153,641 

Total borrowings at 31 March 2025               175,000     (1,370)    173,630

The Company's borrowing facilities require minimum interest cover of either 150% or 250% of the net rental income of the security pool. The maximum LTV of the Company combining the value of all property interests (including the properties secured against the facilities) must be no more than 35%.

15. Issued capital and reserves 

Ordinary shares      
 
Share capital                         of 1p         GBP000 

At 31 March 2024, 30 September 2024 and 31 March 2025    440,850,398      4,409 

Issue of share capital during the Period           22,928,343       229 

At 30 September 2025                     463,778,741      4,638

The following table describes the nature and purpose of each reserve within equity: 

Reserve     Description and purpose 

Share premium  Amounts subscribed for share capital in excess of nominal value less any associated issue costs that 
        have been capitalised. 
 
 
Retained    All other net gains and losses and transactions with owners (e.g. dividends) not recognised elsewhere. 
earnings 
 
 
Merger reserve A non-statutory reserve that is credited instead of a company's share premium account in circumstances 
        where merger relief under section 612 of the Companies Act 2006 is obtained. 
 
 
Treasury shares Ordinary share capital repurchased by the Company 
 
Revaluation   The unrealised fair value of PV assets in excess of their historical cost less accumulated 
reserve     depreciation.

During the Period the Company:

-- Issued 22,928,343 new ordinary shares as initial consideration for the purchase of Merlin Properties Limited; and -- Commenced a share buyback programme, purchasing 2,210,000 of its own ordinary shares during the Period, which are

held in treasury. Aggregate consideration for these buybacks was GBP1.7m at a weighted average cost per share of

78.4p, representing an average 18.5% discount to prevailing NAV per share.

Since the Period end, the Company has:

-- Issued 1.2m new ordinary shares as final consideration for the purchase of Merlin Properties Limited; and

-- Bought-back a further 5.5m ordinary shares under the share buyback programme.

16. Financial instruments

The fair values of financial assets and liabilities are not materially different from their carrying values in the financial statements. The fair value hierarchy levels are as follows:

-- Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities; -- Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability,

either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and -- Level 3 - inputs for the assets or liabilities that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

There have been no transfers between Levels 1, 2 and 3 during the Period. The main methods and assumptions used in estimating the fair values of financial instruments and investment property are detailed below.

Investment property, assets held-for-sale and PV- level 3

Fair value is based on valuations provided by independent firms of valuers, which use the inputs set out in Notes 9 and 10. These values were determined after having taken into consideration recent market transactions. The fair value hierarchy of investment property, assets held-for-sale and PV is level 3. At 30 September 2025, the fair value of the Company's investment properties and assets held-for-sale was GBP625.0m (2024: GBP582.4m), with PV of GBP5.4m (2024: GBP2.5m).

Interest bearing loans and borrowings - level 3

At 30 September 2025 the gross value of the Company's loans with Lloyds, SWIP and Aviva all held at amortised cost was GBP173.5m (2024: GBP174.0m).

Trade and other receivables/payables - level 3

The carrying amount of all receivables and payables deemed to be due within one year are considered to reflect their fair value.

17. Related party transactions

Save for transactions described below, the Company is not a party to, nor had any interest in, any other related party transaction during the Period.

Transactions with directors

Each of the directors is engaged under a letter of appointment with the Company and does not have a service contract with the Company. Under the terms of their appointment, each director is required to retire by rotation and seek re-election annually (2024: at least every three years).

Each director's appointment under their respective letter of appointment is terminable immediately by either party (the Company or the director) giving written notice and no compensation or benefits are payable upon termination of office as a director of the Company becoming effective.

Nathan Imlach is Chief Strategic Advisor of Mattioli Woods, the parent company of the Investment Manager. As a result, Nathan Imlach is not independent. The Company Secretary, Ed Moore, is a director of the Investment Manager.

Investment Management Agreement

The Investment Manager is engaged as AIFM under an IMA with responsibility for the management of the Company's assets, subject to the overall supervision of the Directors. The Investment Manager manages the Company's investments in accordance with the policies laid down by the Board and the investment restrictions referred to in the IMA. The Investment Manager also provides day-to-day administration of the Company and acts as secretary to the Company, including maintenance of accounting records and preparing the annual and interim financial statements of the Company.

Annual management fees payable to the Investment Manager under the IMA are:

-- 0.9% of the NAV of the Company as at the relevant quarter day which is less than or equal to GBP200m divided by 4; -- 0.75% of the NAV of the Company as at the relevant quarter day which is in excess of GBP200m but below GBP500m divided

by 4; -- 0.65% of the NAV of the Company as at the relevant quarter day which is in excess of GBP500m but below GBP750m divided

by 4; plus -- 0.55% of the NAV of the Company as at the relevant quarter day which is in excess of GBP750m divided by 4.

Administrative fees payable to the Investment Manager under the IMA are:

-- 0.125% of the NAV of the Company as at the relevant quarter day which is less than or equal to GBP200m divided by 4; -- 0.115% (2022: 0.08%) of the NAV of the Company as at the relevant quarter day which is in excess of GBP200m but below

GBP500m divided by 4; -- 0.02% (2022: 0.05%) of the NAV of the Company as at the relevant quarter day which is in excess of GBP500m but below

GBP750m divided by 4; plus -- 0.015% (2022: 0.03%) of the NAV of the Company as at the relevant quarter day which is in excess of GBP750m divided

by 4.

The IMA is terminable by either party by giving not less than 12 months' prior written notice to the other. The IMA may also be terminated on the occurrence of an insolvency event in relation to either party, if the Investment Manager is fraudulent, grossly negligent or commits a material breach which, if capable of remedy, is not remedied within three months, or on a force majeure event continuing for more than 90 days.

Transactions with the Mattioli Woods Group 

Unaudited  
                    Unaudited                Audited 
  
 
                           6 months 
                    6 months     to 30 Sept 2024    12 months 
                     to 30 Sept 2025             to 31 Mar 2025 
                    GBP000                 GBP000 
 
                           GBP000 

Mattioli Woods                                     
 
Merlin introduction           210        -           - 

Maven Capital Partners LLP                               
 
Company Secretarial Consultancy     10        -           3 

Custodian Capital Limited                                
 
Investment Management          1,850       1,692         3,417 
 
Administration             261        246          494 
 
Merlin transaction           56        -           - 
 
Marketing fee              -         -           - 

                     2,387       1,938         3,911

The vendors of Merlin are advised clients of Mattioli Woods.

The Investment Manager receives a marketing fee of 0.25% (2024: 0.25%) of the aggregate gross proceeds from any issue of new shares in consideration of the marketing services it provides to the Company.

Mattioli Woods arranges insurance on behalf of the Company's tenants through an insurance broker and the Investment Manager is paid a commission by the Company's tenants via their premiums for administering the policy.

18. Events after the reporting date

Dividends

On Friday 28 November 2025 the Company paid a fourth quarterly interim dividend per share of 1.5p.

Since the Period end, the Company has:

-- Bought-back a further 5.5m ordinary shares under the share buyback programme; and -- Sold six assets in Leicestershire, acquired as part of the Merlin Portfolio, for GBP2.4m.

19. Additional disclosures

NAV per share total return

An alternative measure of performance taking into account both capital returns and dividends by assuming dividends declared are reinvested at NAV at the time the shares are quoted ex-dividend, shown as a percentage change from the start of the period. 

Unaudited  
                                      Unaudited            Audited 
 
 
                                              at 30 Sept 2024 
                                      at 30 Sept           at 31 Mar 
                                  2025            2025 
                                      GBP000              GBP000 
                                              GBP000 
 
 
                               Calculation 

Net assets (GBP000)                              456,335    412,726      423,466 
 
Shares in issue at the period end, (excluding treasury            461,569    440,850      440,850 
shares (thousands) 
 
 
NAV per share at the start of the period (p)         A       96.1     93.4       93.4 
 
Dividends per share paid during the period (p)        B       3.0      3.175       6.175 
 
NAV per share at the end of the period (p)          C       98.9     93.6       96.1 

NAV per share total return                  (C-A+B)/A   6.0%     3.6%       9.5%

Share price total return

An alternative measure of performance taking into account both share price returns and dividends by assuming dividends declared are reinvested at the ex-dividend share price, shown as a percentage change from the start of the period. 

Unaudited  
                                Unaudited                Audited 
 
 
                                          at 30 Sept 2024 
                                at 30 Sept 2025             at 31 Mar 2025 
                            Pence                Pence 
                                        Pence 
 
                       Calculation 

Share price at the start of the period    A         76.2       81.4         81.4 
 
Dividends per share for the period      B         3.0        3.175         6.175 
 
Share price at the end of the period     C         81.0       85.4         76.2 

                                            1.2% 
Share price total return           (C-A+B)/A     10.2%       8.8%

Dividend cover

The extent to which dividends relating to the Period are supported by recurring net income (EPRA earnings), indicating whether the level of dividends is sustainable. 

Unaudited  
  
                                Unaudited              Audited 
 
                                       6 months 
                                          to 30 Sept 2024 
                                6 months                12 months 
                            to 30 Sept 2025           to 31 Mar 2025 
                                GBP000                  GBP000 
                                          GBP000 

Dividends paid relating to Q1                  6,952       6,613         19,838 
 
Dividends paid or approved relating to Q2            6,921       6,613         6,613 

                                 13,874      13,226         26,451
                                                         
                            
Profit after tax                      27,636      14,903        38,155 
 
One-off costs                          -         -           - 
 
Net gain on investment property and depreciation         (13,573)     (1,700)        (11,369) 

EPRA earnings                          14,063      13,203        26,786 

Dividend cover                          101%       100%         101%

Net gearing

Gross borrowings less cash (excluding deposits), divided by property portfolio[25] value. This ratio indicates whether the Company is meeting its investment objective to target 25% loan-to-value in the medium-term to balance enhancing shareholder returns without facing excessive financial risk. 

Unaudited  
                          Unaudited    at 30 Sept 2024    Audited 
                           at 30 Sept 2025            at 31 Mar 2025 
                          GBP000                GBP000 
 
                                GBP000 

Gross borrowings                  173,500     174,000        175,000 
 
Cash                        (7,922)     (10,919)        (10,118) 
 
Other                        (344)      -           - 
 
Restricted cash                   712       2,700         2,188 

Net borrowings                   165,946     165,781        167,070 

Investment property and assets held for sale    625,034     582,437        594,364 
 
PV                         5,393      -*           3,808 
 
                           630,427     582,437        598,172 

Net gearing                     26.3%      28.5%         27.9%

*PV was not included in the net gearing calculation in the prior period.

Weighted average cost of debt

The interest rate payable on bank borrowings at the period end weighted by the amount of borrowings at that rate as a proportion of total borrowings 

Amount drawn      
30 September 2025                               
                   GBPm         Interest rate 
                                     Weighting 

Lloyds RCF                53.5        5.780%        1.78% 
 
Variable rate              53.5                     

SWIP GBP45m loan              45.0        2.987%        0.77% 
 
Aviva                                          
 
 -- GBP35m tranche             35.0        3.020%        0.61% 
 
 -- GBP15m tranche             15.0        3.260%        0.28% 
 
 -- GBP25m tranche             25.0        4.100%        0.60% 
 
Fixed rate                140.0                     

Weighted average drawn facilities    173.5                4.04% 
                                           
                     Amount drawn      
30 September 2024                               
                   GBPm         Interest rate 
                                     Weighting 

Lloyds RCF                34.0        6.720%        1.31% 
 
Variable rate              34.0                     

SWIP GBP20m loan              20.0        3.935%        0.45% 
 
SWIP GBP45m loan              45.0        2.987%        0.77% 
 
Aviva                                          
 
 -- GBP35m tranche             35.0        3.020%        0.61% 
 
 -- GBP15m tranche             15.0        3.260%        0.28% 
 
 -- GBP25m tranche             25.0        4.100%        0.59% 
 
Fixed rate                140.0                     

Weighted average drawn facilities    174.0                4.01% 
                                           
                     Amount drawn      
31 March 2025                                 
                   GBPm         Interest rate 
                                     Weighting 

RCF                   35.0        6.080%        1.22% 
 
Total variable rate           35.0                     

SWIP GBP20m loan              20.0        3.935%        0.77% 
 
SWIP GBP45m loan              45.0        2.987%        0.45% 
 
Aviva                                          
 
 -- GBP35m tranche             35.0        3.020%        0.60% 
 
 -- GBP15m tranche             15.0        3.260%        0.28% 
 
 -- GBP25m tranche             25.0        4.100%        0.59% 
 
Total fixed rate             140.0                     

Weighted average drawn facilities    175.0                3.91%

Ongoing charges

A measure of the regular, recurring costs of running an investment company expressed as a percentage of average NAV, and indicates how effectively costs are controlled in comparison to other property investment companies. 

Unaudited  
                               Unaudited            Audited 
 
  
                                        6 months 
                               6 months   to 30 Sept 2024  12 months    
                                 to 30 Sept            to 31 Mar 
                                  2025             2025 
                                 GBP000               GBP000 
                                      GBP000 
 
Group
Average quarterly NAV during the period              442,856    411,615      414,786     

Expenses excluding depreciation and the cost of sold houses    15,401    15,994*      13,852      
(annualised) 
 
 
Operating expenses of rental property rechargeable to tenants   (4,835)    (5,884)      (3,562)     
(annualised) 
 
 
Operating expenses of rental property directly incurred      (4,630)    (4,826)      (4,891)     
(annualised) 

Ongoing charges excluding direct property expenses (annualised)  5,936     5,284       5,399      

                               1.34%                   
OCR excluding direct property expenses                   1.28%       1.30%

*depreciation was not deducted from total expenses in the prior period calculation.

EPRA earnings per share

A measure of the Company's operating results excluding gains or losses on investment property, giving an alternative indication of performance compared to basic EPS which sets out the extent to which dividends relating to the Period are supported by recurring net income. 

Unaudited  
                                     Unaudited             Audited 
 
 
                                             6 months 
                                     6 months    to 30 Sept 2024  12 months 
                                   to 30 Sept            to 31 Mar 
                                     2025             2025 
                                     GBP000               GBP000 
                                            GBP000 

Profit for the period after taxation                   27,636     14,903       38,155 
 
Net gains on investment property and depreciation            (13,573)    (1,700)      (11,369) 
 
EPRA earnings                              14,063     13,203       26,786 
 
                                                         
Weighted average number of shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue 
(thousands) 
                                   455,160    440,850      440,850 

EPRA earnings per share (p)                       3.1      3.0        6.1

EPRA vacancy rate

EPRA vacancy rate is the ERV of vacant space as a percentage of the ERV of the whole property portfolio and offers insight into the additional rent generating capacity of the portfolio. 

Unaudited  
                                 Unaudited               Audited 
 
 
                                          at 30 Sept 2024 
                                 at 30 Sept 2025            at 31 Mar 2025 
                               GBP000                GBP000 
                                        GBP000 

Annualised potential rental value of vacant premises       4,033      3,198         4,467 
 
Annualised potential rental value for the property portfolio   51,943      49,328        50,194 
 
                                                        
                               7.8% 
EPRA vacancy rate                               6.5%         8.9%

EPRA cost ratios

EPRA cost ratios reflect overheads and operating costs as a percentage of gross rental income and indicate how effectively costs are controlled in comparison to other property investment companies. 

Audited 
                                    Unaudited    Unaudited  
 
 
                                                   12 months to 31 
                                    6 months    6 months    March 
                                  to 30 Sept   to 30 Sept 
                                    2025      2024 
  
                                               2025 
 
                                    GBP000      GBP000 
Group 
                                               GBP000 

Directly incurred operating expenses and other expenses, excluding   5,284     5,055     10,290 
depreciation and cost of houses sold 
 
 
Ground rent costs                           (38)      (38)      (38) 

EPRA costs (including direct vacancy costs)              5,246     5,017     10,252 

Property void costs                          (1,148)    (794)     (1,806) 

EPRA costs (excluding direct vacancy costs)              4,098     4,223     8,446 

Gross rental income                          21,741     20,732     42,828 
 
Ground rent costs                           (38)      (38)      (38) 

Rental income net of ground rent costs                 21,703     20,694     42,790 

EPRA cost ratio (including direct vacancy costs)            24.2%     24.2%     24.0% 
 
  
                                  18.9%     20.4%     19.7% 
EPRA cost ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs)

EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("NTA")

Assumes that the Company buys and sells assets for short-term capital gains, thereby crystallising certain deferred tax balances 

Unaudited  
                                   Unaudited              Audited 
 
 
                                            at 30 Sept 2024 
                                   at 30 Sept 2025           at 31 Mar 
                                 GBP000              2025 
                                                     GBP000 
                                          GBP000 

IFRS NAV                               456,335     412,726       423,466 
 
Fair value of financial instruments                  -        -          - 
 
Deferred tax                             -        -          - 

EPRA NTA                               456,335     412,726       423,466
                                                          
 
Closing number of shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue     461,569     440,850       440,850 
(thousands) 

EPRA NTA per share (p)                        98.9      93.6        96.1

EPRA topped-up NIY

Annualised rental income based on cash rents passing at the balance sheet date less non-recoverable property operating expenses and adjusted for the expiration of lease incentives (rent free periods or other lease incentives such as discounted rent periods and stepped rents), divided by property valuation plus estimated purchaser's costs. 

Unaudited at 30 Sept   Unaudited at 30 Sept   Audited 
                          2025           2024           at 31 Mar 2025 
                           
                      GBP000           GBP000           GBP000 

Investment property[26]                  625,033         582,437         594,364 
 
Allowance for estimated purchaser's            40,627          37,858          38,634 
costs[27] 
 
 
Gross-up property portfolio valuation           665,661         620,295         632,998 

Annualised cash passing rental income           42,585          42,405          41,135 
[28] 
 
 
Property outgoings[29]                   (1,451)         (1,431)         (2,122) 
 
Impact of expiry of current lease             3,305          1,862          2,780 
incentives 

Annualised net rental income                44,439          42,836          41,793 

EPRA topped-up NIY               6.7%           6.9%           6.6%

Directors' responsibilities for the interim financial statements

The Directors have prepared the interim financial statements of the Company for the Period from 1 April 2025 to 30 September 2025.

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

a. The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial

Reporting' as adopted by the United Kingdom; b. The condensed set of financial statements, which has been prepared in accordance with the applicable set of

accounting standards, gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss

of the Company, or the undertakings included in the consolidation as a whole as required by DTR 4.2.4R; c. The interim financial statements include a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure

and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of

the financial year, and their impact on the Condensed Financial Statements, and a description of the principal

risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and d. The interim financial statements include a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure

and Transparency Rules, being material related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of

the current financial year and any material changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual

Report.

A list of the current directors of Custodian Property Income REIT plc is maintained on the Company's website at custodianreit.com.

By order of the Board

David MacLellan

Chairman

4 December 2025

Independent review report to Custodian Property Income REIT plc

Conclusion

We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2025 which comprises the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the condensed consolidated statement of financial position, the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows, consolidated statements of changes in equity and related notes 1 to 19.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2025 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Accounting Standard 34 and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

Basis for Conclusion

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Financial Reporting Council for use in the United Kingdom (ISRE (UK) 2410). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

As disclosed in note 2.1, the annual financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with United Kingdom adopted international accounting standards. The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Conclusion Relating to Going Concern

Based on our review procedures, which are less extensive than those performed in an audit as described in the Basis for Conclusion section of this report, nothing has come to our attention to suggest that the directors have inappropriately adopted the going concern basis of accounting or that the directors have identified material uncertainties relating to going concern that are not appropriately disclosed.

This Conclusion is based on the review procedures performed in accordance with ISRE (UK) 2410; however future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

Responsibilities of the directors

The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

In preparing the half-yearly financial report, the directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the review of the financial information

In reviewing the half-yearly financial report, we are responsible for expressing to the company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report. Our Conclusion, including our Conclusion Relating to Going Concern, are based on procedures that are less extensive than audit procedures, as described in the Basis for Conclusion paragraph of this report.

Use of our report

This report is made solely to the Company in accordance with ISRE (UK) 2410. Our work has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company those matters we are required to state to it in an independent review report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company, for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed.

Deloitte LLP

Statutory Auditor

London, United Kingdom

4 December 2025

-Ends-

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Including assets classified as held for sale.

[2] Comprising unrealised gains on investment property and solar panels.

[3] Classified as property, plant and equipment.

[4] Latest external valuation prior to the disposal offer being reflected in subsequent valuations.

[5] The European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA").

[6] Profit after tax, excluding net gains or losses on investment property and depreciation, divided by weighted average number of shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

[7] Profit after tax divided by weighted average number of shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

[8] Dividends paid and approved for the Period.

[9] Profit after tax, excluding net gains or losses on investment property and depreciation, divided by dividends paid and approved for the Period.

[10] Net Asset Value ("NAV") movement including dividends paid during the Period on shares in issue at 31 March 2025.

[11] Share price movement including dividends paid during the Period.

[12] EPRA net tangible assets ("NTA") does not differ from the Company's IFRS NAV or EPRA NAV.

[13] Gross borrowings less cash (excluding restricted cash) divided by property portfolio value and solar panel value.

[14] Expenses (excluding depreciation, cost of sold houses and operating expenses of rental property) divided by average quarterly NAV.

[15] Weighted by floor area. For properties in Scotland, English equivalent EPC ratings have been obtained.

[16] A full version of the Company's Investment Policy is available at www.custodianreit.com/wp-content/uploads/2024 /01/CREI-Investment-Policy-amended-16-January-2024.pdf.

[17] 'Core' real estate is generally understood to offer the lowest risk and target returns, requiring little asset management and fully let on long leases. Core-plus real estate is generally understood to offer low-to-moderate risk and target returns, typically high-quality and well-occupied properties but also providing asset management opportunities.

[18] Rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score worse than two.

[19] EPRA topped-up net initial yield.

[20] Expected future increase in rents once reset to market rate.

[21] Excluding the impact of the Merlin acquisition shareprice discount unwind.

[22] ERV of let property divided by total portfolio ERV.

[23] Current passing rent plus ERV of vacant properties.

[24] Weighted by floor area.

[25] Comprising investment property, assets held-for-sale and PV.

[26] Including assets held-for-sale.

[27] Assumed at 6.5% of investment property valuation.

[28] Annualised cash rents at the period-end date.

[29] Non-recoverable directly incurred operating expenses of vacant rental property, excluding letting and rent review fees.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 410422 
EQS News ID:  2240778 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240778&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
