DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review 09-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 February 2026 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") Block Listing interim review Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6. Name of applicant: Custodian Property Income REIT PLC Name of scheme: General Blocklisting Period of return: From: 9 August To: 8 February 2025 2026 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return: 7,250,001 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the 0 last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see 0 LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 7,250,001 Name of contact: Ed Moore, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)116 240 8740

- Ends -

Further information:

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director Ed Moore - Finance Director Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman www.custodiancapital.com Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.dbnumis.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 Sequence No.: 417463 EQS News ID: 2272930 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2272930&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)