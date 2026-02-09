Anzeige
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review 
09-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

9 February 2026 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") 

Block Listing interim review 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, provides the following 
information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6. 

Name of applicant:                                  Custodian Property Income REIT PLC 
 
Name of scheme:                                   General Blocklisting 
 
Period of return:                    From:            9 August   To:   8 February 
                                           2025         2026 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:         7,250,001 
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the 0 
last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see     0 
LR3.5.7G): 
 
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:       7,250,001 
Name of contact:          Ed Moore, Company Secretary 
 
Telephone number of contact:    +44 (0)116 240 8740

- Ends -

Further information:

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch      
 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel      Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                    www.dbnumis.com 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 417463 
EQS News ID:  2272930 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2272930&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
