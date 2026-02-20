London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Edison issues report on Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI)

Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) has completed the £36m corporate acquisition of a highly complementary, diversified family-owned portfolio (Grove Court Properties), which is its second such transaction in the past nine months. The acquisition has been financed by the issuance to the vendor of new CREI shares (75%) on an adjusted NAV for NAV basis and cash (25%). It delivers immediate earnings enhancement, improved dividend cover and offers the potential for value creation through asset and portfolio management opportunities. CREI has also published its Q326 update, with a NAV total return of 2.3%, taking the year-to-date total to 8.4%.

Source: Edison Group