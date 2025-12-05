

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and Kroger (KR) have agreed a one-off cash payment of $350 million to compensate Ocado following Kroger's recent decisions to optimise its CFC network. The payment reflects Kroger's decision to close three CFCs in January 2026, as well as a decision by Kroger not to proceed with Charlotte, one of the two planned CFCs due to go-live in 2026. This will be paid during January 2026, principally in lieu of future capacity fees for the impacted CFCs.



The closure of the three live sites will reduce Ocado's fee revenue in fiscal 2026 by approximately $50 million. Ocado reaffirmed its priority of turning cash flow positive during fiscal 2026.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News