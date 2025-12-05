Anzeige
WKN: LYX0FZ | ISIN: LU0496786657 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TVM
Tradegate
05.12.25 | 10:36
60,97 Euro
+0,11 % +0,07
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.12.2025 09:39 Uhr
Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
05-Dec-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 04-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 74.5458 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59096 
 
CODE: 500D LN 
 
ISIN: LU2391437253 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2391437253 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     500D LN 
LEI Code:   5493007YUEI1FG9SC192 
Sequence No.: 410425 
EQS News ID:  2240848 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240848&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2025 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.