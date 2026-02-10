DJ Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist (500D LN) Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 75.1503 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 66896 CODE: 500D LN ISIN: LU2391437253 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2391437253 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500D LN LEI Code: 5493007YUEI1FG9SC192 Sequence No.: 417626 EQS News ID: 2273792 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)