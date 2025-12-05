Anzeige
Freitag, 05.12.2025
Das Timing könnte nicht besser sein - Durchbruchsjahr 2026 für Myriad
WKN: A0DK8Q | ISIN: SE0001279142 | Ticker-Symbol: 1IC
Frankfurt
05.12.25 | 09:18
0,134 Euro
+20,72 % +0,023
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2025 08:15 Uhr
Impact Coatings AB: Impact Coatings Reports Continued Strong Coating Services Order Intake in Q4

Impact Coatings' strong Coating Services order intake during the second half of 2025 has continued into the fourth quarter. Total orders received to date in Q4 amount to approximately SEK 12.8 million, with additional orders expected shortly. While two customers comprise the majority of the order backlog, a total of 12 different customers have placed Coating Services orders so far during Q4.

During January-September 2025, the Coating Service Centers in Sweden and China generated net sales of SEK 20.6 million (11.2), of which more than half - SEK 10.6 million (6.6) - was recorded in the third quarter. The Coating Services order backlog at the end of Q3 amounted to SEK 10.5 million (3.9).

On 14 November 2025, Impact Coatings disclosed a Coating Services order of approximately USD 0.5 million from its large North American electrolysis customer. This order, plus multiple subsequent orders from the same customer during November and December, are included in the SEK 12.8 million Q4-to-date order intake. The full Q4 order intake will be disclosed in the year-end report to be published on 13 February 2026.

"We are disclosing current Q4 order figures in light of Impact Coatings' ongoing rights issue to provide investors with greater transparency," said Jonas Nilsson, CEO of Impact Coatings. "As previously communicated, following a weak 2025 for system sales, robust growth in Coating Services and ongoing sampling activities with new customers indicate that customers will require coating systems to meet upcoming in-house production and volume requirements."

For more information contact:

Jonas Nilsson, CEO
+46 70 731 09 04

Peter Högfeldt, Director IR
+46 708 87 44 34

E-mail: investors@impactcoatings.com

About Impact Coatings

Impact Coatings (www.impactcoatings.com) is a global technology leader and full-service provider of coating solutions using PVD technology. The company is an enabler in the energy sector, for off-grid power and hydrogen-related applications, as well in automotive and other industries with emerging PVD applications.

PVD stands for physical vapor deposition - clean processes of applying thin layers of coatings to design surface properties, prolong lifespan, and improve product performance. The company's offer consists of efficient, modular, and flexible PVD systems, and coating services, underpinned by several decades of coating experience and expertise.

The company was founded in 1997 and has since expanded in Europe, Asia and North America. Current production facilities are located in Linköping, Sweden, and in Shanghai, China.

The Impact Coatings share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq Nordic). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

