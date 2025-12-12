Impact Coatings AB: Impact Coatings Enters New Metal Supply Agreement, Reducing Working Capital Needs by up to SEK 30 Million

Impact Coatings has on December 11, 2025 entered into an agreement with a new supplier of metals to the company's Coating Services business. The agreement facilitates the reported growth in Coating Services by reducing Impact Coatings' ownership of valuable metals and through significantly reduced pre-payments. The agreement reduces the company's working capital needs by up to SEK 30 million.

As reported in the Q1 2025 and Q2 2025 interim reports, Impact Coatings has transitioned from customer-specific inventory management of metals to a generic inventory. The company has also reported, more recently, growth in Coating Services order inflow and focused efforts to improve cash utilization throughout the business. The new agreement for metals handling is a result of these drivers.

"This new agreement is the result of extensive work to streamline management of valuable metals and reduce working capital needs. The effort has involved many functions and Impact Coatings team members, with the goal of optimizing Coating Services operations while delivering speed and quality to our customers. I want to extend my thanks to everyone who has contributed to this significant improvement to our business," said Jonas Nilsson, CEO of Impact Coatings.

