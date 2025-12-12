Anzeige
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
WKN: A0DK8Q | ISIN: SE0001279142
Frankfurt
11.12.25 | 12:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2025 09:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Impact Coatings AB: Impact Coatings Enters New Metal Supply Agreement, Reducing Working Capital Needs by up to SEK 30 Million

Impact Coatings has on December 11, 2025 entered into an agreement with a new supplier of metals to the company's Coating Services business. The agreement facilitates the reported growth in Coating Services by reducing Impact Coatings' ownership of valuable metals and through significantly reduced pre-payments. The agreement reduces the company's working capital needs by up to SEK 30 million.

As reported in the Q1 2025 and Q2 2025 interim reports, Impact Coatings has transitioned from customer-specific inventory management of metals to a generic inventory. The company has also reported, more recently, growth in Coating Services order inflow and focused efforts to improve cash utilization throughout the business. The new agreement for metals handling is a result of these drivers.

"This new agreement is the result of extensive work to streamline management of valuable metals and reduce working capital needs. The effort has involved many functions and Impact Coatings team members, with the goal of optimizing Coating Services operations while delivering speed and quality to our customers. I want to extend my thanks to everyone who has contributed to this significant improvement to our business," said Jonas Nilsson, CEO of Impact Coatings.

For more information contact:

Jonas Nilsson, CEO
+46 70 731 09 04

Peter Högfeldt, Director IR
+46 708 87 44 34

E-mail: investors@impactcoatings.com

About Impact Coatings

Impact Coatings (www.impactcoatings.com) is a global technology leader and full-service provider of coating solutions using PVD technology. The company is an enabler in the energy sector, for off-grid power and hydrogen-related applications, as well in automotive and other industries with emerging PVD applications.

PVD stands for physical vapor deposition - clean processes of applying thin layers of coatings to design surface properties, prolong lifespan, and improve product performance. The company's offer consists of efficient, modular, and flexible PVD systems, and coating services, underpinned by several decades of coating experience and expertise.

The company was founded in 1997 and has since expanded in Europe, Asia and North America. Current production facilities are located in Linköping, Sweden, and in Shanghai, China.

The Impact Coatings share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq Nordic). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

