Impact Coatings AB: Chairman and CEO Increase Their Participation in Impact Coatings' Rights Issue Ending December 12

Ahead of Impact Coatings' ongoing rights issue the company received subscription commitments of SEK 1,000,000 from Chairman of the Board Mark Shay and SEK 300,000 from CEO Jonas Nilsson. In addition to these commitments, Mark Shay and Jonas Nilsson have subscribed for additional shares, without preferential rights, corresponding to SEK 500,000 and SEK 150,000, respectively.

The subscription period in the rights issue runs until Friday, December 12. Subscription without preferential rights can be made through Nordic Issuing, via https://nordic-issuing.se/en/ongoing-transactions/impact-coatings-ab/ or through your bank/custodian. Please note that when subscribing via Nordic Issuing to an investment savings account (ISK)/endowment insurance accounts (Kapitalförsäkring), Nordic Issuing may in some cases contact you if delivery cannot be made directly to the account you have specified.

Subscription with the support of preferential rights is made through a bank/custodian, or via Nordic Issuing's platform at https://nordic-issuing.se/en/ongoing-transactions/impact-coatings-ab/. Please note that the final subscription date set by bank/custodian may be earlier than December 12.

For more information contact:

Jonas Nilsson, CEO

+46 70 731 09 04

Peter Högfeldt, Director IR

+46 708 87 44 34

E-mail: investors@impactcoatings.com

About Impact Coatings

Impact Coatings (www.impactcoatings.com) is a global technology leader and full-service provider of coating solutions using PVD technology. The company is an enabler in the energy sector, for off-grid power and hydrogen-related applications, as well in automotive and other industries with emerging PVD applications.

PVD stands for physical vapor deposition - clean processes of applying thin layers of coatings to design surface properties, prolong lifespan, and improve product performance. The company's offer consists of efficient, modular, and flexible PVD systems, and coating services, underpinned by several decades of coating experience and expertise.

The company was founded in 1997 and has since expanded in Europe, Asia and North America. Current production facilities are located in Linköping, Sweden, and in Shanghai, China.

The Impact Coatings share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq Nordic). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.