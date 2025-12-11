Impact Coatings AB: Impact Coatings Receives Letter of Intent from LINDBERG for the Purchase of Additional PVD System for High-End Eyewear

Impact Coatings (Linköping, Sweden) has received a Letter of Intent from LINDBERG - Kering Eyewear expressing an explicit intention of a near-term acquisition of an additional INLINECOATER PVD coating system.

Over many years, LINDBERG has successfully established a large in-house PVD coating facility based on several PVD coating units from Impact Coatings. LINDBERG has built a highly efficient coating production facility for its extensive portfolio of protective and decorative PVD coatings - all matching the company's world-class level of high-end eyewear frames.

"This new Letter of Intent from our long-standing luxury goods customer LINDBERG helps confirm the outlook that we communicated at our Capital Markets Update on November 24: that we expect to achieve system sales in each of our four major markets during 2026 - Energy, Automotive, Electronics, and Luxury Goods," said Jonas Nilsson, CEO at Impact Coatings.

For more information contact:

Peter Högfeldt, Director IR

+46 708 87 44 34

E-mail: investors@impactcoatings.com

About Impact Coatings

Impact Coatings (www.impactcoatings.com) is a global technology leader and full-service provider of coating solutions using PVD technology. The company is an enabler in the energy sector, for off-grid power and hydrogen-related applications, as well in automotive and other industries with emerging PVD applications.

PVD stands for physical vapor deposition - clean processes of applying thin layers of coatings to design surface properties, prolong lifespan, and improve product performance. The company's offer consists of efficient, modular, and flexible PVD systems, and coating services, underpinned by several decades of coating experience and expertise.

The company was founded in 1997 and has since expanded in Europe, Asia and North America. Current production facilities are located in Linköping, Sweden, and in Shanghai, China.

The Impact Coatings share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq Nordic). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.