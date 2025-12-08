Impact Coatings AB: Impact Coatings Reports Continuing Business Momentum: Q4 Coating Services Order Intake Exceeds SEK 15 Million

Impact Coatings reports that order intake for the group's Coating Services business has reached SEK 15.3 million to date in the fourth quarter. Q4 order intake of SEK 12.8 million was reported in a press release on December 5, and additional orders expected then have been confirmed.

"The company does not typically report incremental business progress outside of quarterly reporting. However, in conjunction with the ongoing Rights Issue we want to provide investors with maximum transparency. As noted in our December 5 press release, strong growth in Coating Services and ongoing sampling activities with new customers signal robust interest in our solutions and rising volumes at many customers. As a result, we expect our Systems business to regain momentum in 2026 following a weak 2025, which together with continued strong Coating Services sales would strengthen the company's liquidity," said Jonas Nilsson, CEO at Impact Coatings.

To allow investors to further assess the company's progress, the Board of Directors of Impact Coatings has extended the subscription period of the ongoing Rights Issue to December 12.

