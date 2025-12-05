

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economy expanded at the quickest pace in one year as initially estimated in the third quarter, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 1.6 percent annually in the September quarter, following a 0.3 percent stable rise in the preceding three-month period. That was in line with the flash data published on November 14.



Further, this was the fastest growth since the third quarter of 2024.



The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption rose 0.1 percent, and general government consumption expenditure grew 0.3 percent. Gross fixed capital formation increased notably by 2.7 percent, and net exports also contributed positively by 0.5 percent as exports grew faster than imports.



Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted GDP growth moderated to 1.4 percent from 2.2 percent expansion in the previous quarter, as estimated.



Compared to the previous quarter, the seasonally adjusted GDP contracted 0.2 percent after rising 1.0 percent in the second quarter, confirming the flash report.



Separate official data showed that Romania's retail sales fell 4.0 percent annually in October, faster than the 2.1 percent drop in September. It was the third successive decline in a row.



Sales of food items plunged 6.9 percent from last year, and those of non-food products decreased 2.2 percent.



Monthly, retail sales declined 1.1 percent, reversing a 1.1 percent recovery in September.



