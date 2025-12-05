

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A softer dollar helped lift gold prices on Friday, heading into next week's FOMC meeting.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $4,221.63 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $4,250.70.



The dollar slipped as focus shifted to the U.S. economic calendar. September's delayed consumer spending and incomes data as well as the personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed's primary inflation gauge, will be in the spotlight later today, heading into next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.



The PCE index is likely to show price pressures under control, keeping the Fed on track to deliver a 25-basis point interest-rate cut next week in its last meeting of the year.



Also, the University of Michigan will release its consumer survey for December.



The November jobs report, originally due Dec. 5, will be published on Dec. 16 as a result of the record-long government shutdown. The report will also include October payrolls figures.



On Thursday, consulting firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas said that U.S. job cuts bumped past the 1 million threshold for 2025 in November as corporate restructuring, artificial intelligence and tariffs helped pare job rolls.



Official data presented a contrasting scenario, with jobless claims coming at their lowest since September 2022.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News