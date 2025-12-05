Enersense International Oyj: Amended terms and conditions governing special rights and special rights entitling to shares have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register

Enersense International Plc | Stock Exchange Release | December 05, 2025 at 12:00:00 EET

As previously announced by Enersense International Plc ("Enersense" or the "Company") through a stock exchange release on December 4, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to amend the terms and conditions governing special rights relating to its convertible notes (the "Notes"), and to issue 40 additional special rights entitling to shares of the Company referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The resolutions were made on the basis of the authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 23, 2022, to the extent applicable, and on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on April 16, 2025.

The additional special rights were issued in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue) for no consideration to the subscribers of the additional convertible capital notes (the "Subsequent Notes") in a total nominal amount of EUR 4,000,000 issued as a tap issuance (the "Tap Issuance") under the amended terms and conditions of the Notes. The special rights are attached to the Subsequent Notes and cannot be separated from the Subsequent Notes.

Following the execution of the Tap Issuance, the total nominal amount of the Notes issued under the amended terms and conditions of the Notes is EUR 30,000,000. The maximum number of new shares to be issued based on the special rights attached to the Notes is 4,285,714 shares.

The amendments to the terms and conditions governing special rights and the additional special rights entitling to shares have been registered in the Finnish Trade Register today on December 5, 2025.

ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC

Kari Sundbäck

CEO

Further information:

Jyrki Paappa

CFO

Tel. +358 50 556 6512

Email: jyrki.paappa@enersense.com

Liisi Tamminen

Head of Communications and Sustainability

Tel. +358 44 222 5552

Email: liisi.tamminen@enersense.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.enersense.com

About us

Enersense International Plc delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It is a lifecycle partner for customers operating in energy transmission and production, industrial energy transition and telecommunications. The company offers projects and services across the customer asset lifecycle in Finland, Baltics and Nordics. Every day, Enersense's 2000 experts enable energy transition and reliable connections. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 425 million in 2024 and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com