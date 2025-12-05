Enersense International Oyj: Enersense will design and build telecommunication towers in Northern Lithuania

Enersense International Plc | Investor News | December 05, 2025 at 08:30:00 EET

Enersense has signed an agreement with Lithuania's VŠI Placiajuostis Internetas, the state-owned organisation responsible for developing Lithuania's broadband infrastructure, for the design and construction of telecommunications towers. The towers form part of Lithuania's nationwide programme to expand high-speed broadband infrastructure.

The towers are steel lattice communication structures that form part of Lithuania's essential digital infrastructure.

Enersense is responsible for the full designing and building of the towers, covering everything from preparing the working and technical designs to constructing the foundations, steel structures, electrical installations, and the required telecommunications and security systems.

"We have strong expertise and long-standing experience in delivering projects of this kind, and we are pleased to bring that capability to this project as well. We would like to thank the customer for their trust in Enersense," says Enersense's director of mobile services Mika Homi.

This agreement represents a major national infrastructure project for Lithuania. It covers several tower sites across multiple municipalities, and requires complex technical design, multidisciplinary engineering work, and full statutory completion. According to Lithuanian legislation, these towers are considered special engineering structures.

In the Lithuanian telecom civil engineering market, a multi-million-euro design and build programme of this scale is regarded as a significant undertaking.

"The contract is also important for Enersense, supporting our new strategy and our ambition to expand our operations in the Baltic region further", Homi says.

The project will start in early 2026 and is expected to be completed during the same year. The value of the project is approximately EUR 8 million, and it will be recorded in Enersense's Connectivity Business Unit's order backlog for the fourth quarter.

