Dienstag, 09.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
Enersense International Oyj: Enersense and Elektrilevi sign framework agreements for distribution network works in Western Estonia

Enersense International Plc | Investor News | December 09, 2025 at 09:15:00 EET

Enersense and Elektrilevi have signed new framework agreements for distribution network construction and maintenance in Pärnu County, Saaremaa and Hiiumaa. The network covered by the framework agreements include more than 6,000 km of medium- and low-voltage overhead lines, over 3,400 km of underground cable lines, and nearly 3,800 distribution switchgears.

The agreements include the preparation of technical solutions and projects, conclusion of real estate right-of-use agreements, maintenance work, construction work, fault repair, and other activities ensuring the reliability of the distribution network. Elektrilevi is Estonia's largest distribution network operator.

The new framework agreements support Enersense's strategy to be a reliable lifecycle partner for its clients.

"We want to thank Elektrilevi for their trust and the opportunity to jointly maintain and develop the West Estonian distribution network. We have been the framework agreement partner for these regions for several periods already, and we always do our utmost to ensure the best service for both Elektrilevi and customers in the area," says Martin Koppel, Head of Medium and High Voltage Lines at Enersense in Estonia.

The duration of the Pärnu County framework agreement is four years, while the agreements for Saaremaa and Hiiumaa will run for two years. The value of the agreements totals approximately EUR 15 million, and they will be recorded in Enersense's Power Business Unit's order backlog for the fourth quarter.

More information:
Martin Koppel, Head of Medium and High Voltage Lines
martin.koppel@enersense.com

About us
Enersense International Plc delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It is a lifecycle partner for customers operating in energy transmission and production, industrial energy transition and telecommunications. The company offers projects and services across the customer asset lifecycle in Finland, Baltics and Nordics. Every day, Enersense's 2000 experts enable energy transition and reliable connections. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 425 million in 2024 and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com

Image Attachments
Illustrative picture

