

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford have announced that national security company Peraton Inc. will oversee the roll-out of a brand-new air traffic control system to enhance the safety and efficiency of U.S. skies.



As the Prime Integrator to lead the most important aviation infrastructure project in decades, the Virginia-based private national security and technology company has received $12.5 billion down payment, the Department of Transportation said in a press release.



As the FAA is experiencing significantly more equipment issues today than in the past, the new system will provide new and more reliable systems that will reduce equipment-related delays throughout the National Airspace System.



The project will replace core infrastructure including telecommunications networks, radar, software and hardware to support modern air travel.



Peraton will begin work immediately, partnering with the FAA on initial priorities which include transitioning the system's remaining copper infrastructure to modern fiber and establishing a new digital command center. 'We will continue advancing other modernization initiatives including buying new radar systems and development of next-generation facilities as outlined in the One Big Beautiful Bill,' the Department said.



It added that the Trump Administration is on track to complete the modernization of the nation's air traffic control system in three years.



