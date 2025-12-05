

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - France's CAC 40 climbed higher on Friday, extending gains to a third straight session, amid rising hopes the Federal Reserve will lower interest rate by 25 basis points next week.



The CAC 40 was up 31.73 points or 0.4% at 8,153.76 a few minutes past noon.



Edenred, up 2.2%, was the top gainer in the CAC 40 index. Saint Gobain gained a little over 2%, while Stellantis and STMicroElectronics moved up 1.86% and 1.8%, respectively.



Capgemini, EssilorLuxottica, Sanofi, Airbus, Carrefour, Vinci and Pernod Ricard gained 1 to 1.5%. Hermes International, BNP Paribas and Kering moved up nearly 1%.



Credit Agricole, Accor, Publicis Groupe, Euronext, Schneider Electric and Danone also posted notable gains.



Orange drifted lower by 1.7%. LVMH and Total Energies lost 1.2% and 1%, respectively. Unibail Rodamco and Societe Generale were modestly lower at noon.



Revised data from Eurostat showed the euro area economy logged a faster-than-estimated growth in the third quarter, underpinned by government spending and investment.



Gross domestic product grew 0.3% sequentially compared to a marginal growth of 0.1% in second quarter. The third quarter growth was revised up from 0.2%.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth was confirmed at 1.4%, which was slower than the prior quarter's 1.6% expansion.



Industrial production in France increased 0.2% month-on-month in October, easing from a downwardly revised a 0.7% gain in September but defying market expectations of a 0.3% fall, data from INSEE showed.



Meanwhile, France's trade deficit narrowed sharply to €3.9 billion in October 2025 from €6.4 billion in September, well below expectations of €6.8 billion and marking the smallest gap since December 2024. Exports slipped 0.5% month-on-month to €51.7 billion, while imports declined at a faster 4.6% to a four-year low of €55.6 billion.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News