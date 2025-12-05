Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQX: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "AAGAF". The Company's common shares have been upgraded to the OTCQX from the OTCQB in the United States. Silver47's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AGA.

The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market of OTC Markets, and trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial reporting standards, follow best practices with respect to corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration Corp is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a combined resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq Indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 Exploration is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and OTCQX under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

For more information about the Company, please visit Silver-47.com and see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA with an effective date January 12, 2024, and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd."

