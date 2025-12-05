

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's foreign trade deficit decreased in October as imports fell faster than exports, data from the customs office showed on Friday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 3.9 billion in October from EUR 6.4 billion in the previous month. The expected shortfall was EUR 6.8 billion.



In the same month last year, the deficit was EUR 7.5 billion.



Exports posted a monthly decrease of 4.6 percent in October, and imports showed a comparatively slower decline of 0.5 percent.



Year-on-year, exports and imports rose by 6.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



