

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's foreign trade deficit decreased significantly in October from a year ago as exports grew amid a slump in imports, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The trade gap narrowed to EUR 424.6 million in October from EUR 3.18 billion in the same month last year. In September, the shortfall was EUR 537.9 million.



Exports rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in October, while imports tumbled by 30.0 percent.



The value of exports to EU member states grew 1.3 percent, while those to EU non-member countries increased by 0.3 percent.



