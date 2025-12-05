Sanoma Corp: Sanoma has signed a new EUR 220 million syndicated term loan

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 5 December 2025 at 02:45 p.m. EET

Sanoma has signed a new EUR 220 million syndicated term loan

Sanoma Corporation has signed a EUR 220 million syndicated term loan facility with a group of nine relationship banks. Maturity date of the loan is 16 March 2029 and it includes two one-year extension options.

The term loan will be used to prepay EUR 119 million term loan in December 2025 and to refinance EUR 150 million hybrid bond on the reset date on 16 March 2026. Part of the total repayments will be financed with the Group's improved operating cash flow.

The coordinating mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for the transaction are ING Bank and Nordea Bank. The mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners are BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, OP Corporate Bank, Rabobank, SEB and Swedbank, with Banco Sabadell as lead arranger.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

