Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or "Company"), a leading lithium development company advancing Brazil's premier hard-rock lithium project, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with two new long term U.S. institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 2,500,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $4.00 per share, pursuant to a registered direct offering, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $10 million, before deducting placement agent commissions and other offering expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 8, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the advancement of its Neves Lithium Project towards production as well as working capital and general corporate purposes. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the Offering.

"We are honored to add as our newest shareholders these two premier, fundamental institutional investors," commented Marc Fogassa, Chairman and CEO of Atlas Lithium. "We believe that their investment strengthens our corporate profile as well as our balance sheet."

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-289805) which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 3, 2025. The offering is made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus which is part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Additionally, when available, electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. For example, Atlas Lithium is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected closing date, the expected use of proceeds and the belief that the investments by the institutional investors strengthens its corporate profile. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: Atlas Lithium's ability to successfully assemble and begin operations of its modular plant; reaching estimated production, development plans and cost estimates for the Neves Lithium Project as reported in the Definitive Feasibility Study (the "DFS"), included as Exhibit 96.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2025; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs, and between estimated and actual production; results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2025, August 4, 2025 and November 13, 2025. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

