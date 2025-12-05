Global energy storage shipments jumped 84.7% in the first three quarters of 2025, with Tesla and Chinese manufacturers leading the charge, says InfoLink.From ESS News InfoLink's latest ranking, drawn from its energy-storage supply-chain database, shows global ESS shipments reached 286.35 GWh in 1Q-3Q 2025, with volumes exceeding 100 GWh in a single quarter for the first time in Q3. Market concentration remained high: the top ten suppliers (CR10) accounted for roughly 60% of shipments, indicating the emergence of a clear leading cohort even as no single company has achieved dominance. Across all ...

