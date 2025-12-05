Wana Brands, North America's leading edibles provider and a subsidiary of Canopy USA LLC ("Canopy USA"), announced today that the brand is launching its premium gummies in Zürich, Switzerland as part of the country's first-of-its-kind cannabis pilot program. Three different gummy packs Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica will make their debut in December 2025 in partnership with The Alpen Group.

The launch marks a major milestone in Wana's global expansion, bringing the brand's trusted formulations and innovative flavors to Switzerland's regulated pilot program-designed to study the impacts of legal, regulated cannabis.

"As Wana celebrates 15 years of elevating the edibles experience, our gummies continue to marry culinary artistry with plant-powered science," said Brooks Jorgensen, President at Canopy USA. "We're proud to work alongside likeminded partners to bring Wana to a thoughtfully regulated global pilot program and a new generation of consumers."

Wana's participation in Switzerland's pilot program underscores the company's mission to expand access to high-quality, plant-powered wellness solutions across the globe.

About Wana

Wana is North America's most trusted edibles brand, with products available in multiple U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Founded in 2010, Wana's mission is to enhance lives by unlocking the full power of the cannabis plant. Wana offers a range of innovative products, including fast-acting gummies and wellness formulations, all backed by cutting-edge research and lab testing.

About Canopy USA

Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA") is a U.S. based holding company with a portfolio of cannabis brands, products, and businesses. Strategically positioned across the fastest growing states and highest potential segments of the U.S. cannabis market, Canopy USA owns 100% of Wana Brands ("Wana") a leader in North American edibles, 100% of Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage"), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Midwest and Northeast, and 77% of the shares of Lemurian, Inc. ("Jetty"), a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

