HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - At 7:50 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) - up 142% at $341.20
- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) - up 22% at $233.20
- Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) - up 18% at $83.30
- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) - up 17% at $12.45
- Q/C Technologies, Inc. (QCLS) - up 16% at $8.02
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) - up 13% at $87.58
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) - up 9% at $9.38
- SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - up 9% at $1.93
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) - up 6% at $9.84
- Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (CEP) - up 4% at $15.10
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) - down 19% at $11.72
- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) - down 16% at $5.75
- Parsons Corporation (PSN) - down 14% at $72.00
- Domo, Inc. (DOMO) - down 13% at $9.99
- New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (NCEW) - down 9% at $3.53
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) - down 8% at $21.00
- SentinelOne, Inc. (S) - down 8% at $15.56
- Immatics N.V. (IMTX) - down 8% at $10.91
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) - down 7% at $27.46
- Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE) - down 7% at $9.20
