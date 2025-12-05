In the Green - Premarket Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) - up 142% at $341.20 Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) - up 22% at $233.20 Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) - up 18% at $83.30 Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) - up 17% at $12.45 Q/C Technologies, Inc. (QCLS) - up 16% at $8.02 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) - up 13% at $87.58 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) - up 9% at $9.38 SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - up 9% at $1.93 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) - up 6% at $9.84 Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (CEP) - up 4% at $15.10

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) - down 19% at $11.72 Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) - down 16% at $5.75 Parsons Corporation (PSN) - down 14% at $72.00 Domo, Inc. (DOMO) - down 13% at $9.99 New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (NCEW) - down 9% at $3.53 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) - down 8% at $21.00 SentinelOne, Inc. (S) - down 8% at $15.56 Immatics N.V. (IMTX) - down 8% at $10.91 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) - down 7% at $27.46 Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE) - down 7% at $9.20

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - At 7:50 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX