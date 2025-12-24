SMX Public Limited: SMX Is Being Valued By Monetizing Certainty, Not Sustainability Narratives

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 24, 2025 / SMX's valuation story is one that the markets are finally coming to understand: monetization. Not revenue in the narrow, quarterly sense, but how proof converts into economic leverage once verification is embedded at scale.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is not monetizing a promise. It is monetizing certainty. That distinction matters because markets are saturated with sustainability claims, compliance frameworks, and reporting layers that rely on trust rather than evidence. Trust is cheap. Proof is scarce. Scarcity is where pricing power comes from.

When identity is embedded at the material level, verification stops being an administrative cost and starts becoming an economic attribute. A verified material is no longer interchangeable with an unverified one. It carries provenance, auditability, and compliance intrinsically. That changes buyer behavior. It also changes how value is assigned throughout the supply chain.

Execution Is The Value Driver

This is where SMX's recent execution quietly reframes its revenue potential. Once verification persists through processing, recycling, and reuse, it enables pricing differentiation that documentation-based systems cannot replicate. Brands can prove recycled content. Manufacturers can certify inputs. Regulators can audit outcomes without guesswork. Each of those functions has economic value, and none requires SMX to own the material itself.

Markets often struggle with this concept because they try to model monetization as a single product sale. That misses the structure entirely. Verification layers generate value repeatedly. Every handoff, every audit, every reuse event reinforces the need for persistent identity. Monetization can occur through verification services, data access, compliance support, and value-linked instruments tied to proof rather than promises.

Importantly, this is not about speculative tokens or abstract digital assets. It is about attaching economic recognition to physical proof. When verified materials begin to command preference, or even premiums, the platform enabling that verification captures value upstream and downstream. That is how infrastructure monetizes without needing to dominate any single node.

The market's current blind spot is timing. Pricing power does not appear the moment verification exists. It appears when verification becomes expected. That transition often looks subtle until it is complete. Early adopters integrate for compliance or differentiation. Late adopters integrate because they must. At that point, the economics shift decisively.

Partnerships Expose the Forward-Looking Valuation Model

SMX's recent initiatives suggest the company is moving toward that threshold. Validation is in place. Network effects are forming. Capital efficiency supports scale. What follows is the normalization of proof as a requirement rather than an option. When that happens, monetization accelerates not because prices increase arbitrarily, but because verified materials become structurally more valuable than unverified ones.

From a valuation perspective, this is the endgame most narratives miss. The market often prices companies on what they sell today, not on what they enable tomorrow. SMX enables markets to price truth. That is a powerful role, especially in industries under regulatory, environmental, and reputational pressure.

The takeaway is straightforward. Proof is not a cost center. It is a value layer. Once embedded, it reshapes pricing behavior across supply chains. Companies that control that layer tend to be revalued not as vendors, but as infrastructure. SMX's recent execution suggests it is building exactly that, one validated material at a time.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions regarding future events involving SMX (NASDAQ: SMX), its technologies, its partnership activities, and its development of molecular marking systems for recycled PET and other materials. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. They involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward looking statements in this editorial include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the integration of SMX's molecular markers into U.S. recycling markets; the potential for FDA-compliant markers to enable recycled PET to enter food-grade and other regulated applications; the scalability of SMX solutions across diverse global supply chains; anticipated adoption of identity-based verification systems by manufacturers, recyclers, regulators, or brand owners; the potential economic impact of turning recycled plastics into tradeable or monetizable assets; the expected performance of SMX's Plastic Cycle Token or other digital verification instruments; and the belief that molecular-level authentication may influence pricing, compliance, sustainability reporting, or financial strategies used within the plastics sector.

These forward-looking statements are also subject to assumptions regarding regulatory developments, market demand for authenticated recycled content, the pace of corporate adoption of traceability technology, global economic conditions, supply chain constraints, evolving environmental policies, and general industry behavior relating to sustainability commitments and recycling mandates. Risks include, but are not limited to, changes in FDA or international regulatory standards; technological challenges in large-scale deployment of molecular markers; competitive innovations from other companies; operational disruptions in recycling or plastics manufacturing; fluctuations in pricing for virgin or recycled plastics; and the broader economic conditions that influence capital investment and industrial activity.

Detailed risk factors are described in SMX's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of publication. SMX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, changes in circumstances, or new information, except as required by applicable law.

